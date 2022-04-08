ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spoilers

Wordle 293: Answer, clues for Friday, April 8, 2022 word of the day

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48sGq4_0f3JMmeT00

WARNING: THERE ARE WORDLE SPOILERS AHEAD! DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU DON’T WANT THE APRIL 8, 2022 WORDLE SPOILED FOR YOU.

OK.

As far as hardest Wordle words go, Friday’s was surprisingly tough. And if you’re here, you’re probably looking for some help if you’re struggling with it. So let’s run down a few clues with this one that could get you to solve it:

1. It’s got two vowels.

2. A few words fit with four of the five letters, so choose wisely.

3. This word is sometimes associated with horror movies.

And the answer to Friday’s puzzle is below this photo of Wordle:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a5x82_0f3JMmeT00
(Photo Illustration by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

It’s …

SCARE.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

A Week After Bold & Beautiful Killed Off Finn, Tanner Novlan Reveals How Life Is Going — Spoiler Alert: Pretty Awesomely

The actor spent a special weekend “feelin’ extra celebrated.”. Although Tanner Novlan recently admitted that he was pretty surprised to learn from Bold & Beautiful boss Bradley Bell that Finn was going to meet his maker, he appeared to be as happy as a clam on his birthday weekend. In a series of photos and videos shared to Instagram on April 9, the fan favorite revealed that he was birthday-partying with wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin) and some of their nearest and dearest in Cabo San Lucas.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

As Bold & Beautiful Fans Revolt Over Finn’s Death, There’s Still Time to Change Course and Unmake the ‘Grave’ Mistake

Denial isn’t just a river in Egypt. It seems like almost as soon as The Bold & Beautiful‘s Finn was shot, the fans began to rise up in revolt. This was the twist? The show was killing off a fan favorite? No! This wasn’t a surprise anyone wanted! To be fair, supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk did tease the twist by saying fans would be upset, so we’d argue that he certainly delivered!
TV SERIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

95K+
Followers
142K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy