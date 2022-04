A new rendering has emerged for 27-49 Jackson Avenue revealing a dramatic change in design for the stalled project in Long Island City, Queens. Originally designed by Raymond Chan Architect and developed by ARCFE, work began in 2018 on what was to be a 14-story, 146-foot-tall residential building with 37 units. The site has sat idle for the past couple of years, with only a partial section of the reinforced concrete superstructure formed. While the dimensions and scope of the new iteration remain unclear, the rendering shows that the building’s footprint will be extended further to the east to the corner of Jackson Avenue and 42nd Road. 27-51 Jackson Avenue is the current owner of the property and DHC Contracting Inc. is now the general contractor.

QUEENS, NY ・ 22 DAYS AGO