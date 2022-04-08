ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester’s Largest Bloody Mary Bar is This Weekend

A special event planned for this weekend will raise funds for the southeast Minnesota chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness while letting guests enjoy one of the state's most popular drinks. Rochester’s Largest Bloody Mary Bar is happening on Saturday, April 9th and your ticket will get...

