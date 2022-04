Restaurant fads come and go but it looks like steakhouses are here to stay. According to Statista, in 2018, around 37% of Americans between the ages of 18 and 64 visited a steakhouse in a period of three months. From the opening of Delmonico's in 1837 — a restaurant considered by many to be America's first steakhouse — the dish has risen from strength to strength among carnivores. After all, whether it's a juicy ribeye or a lean filet mignon, there's nothing quite like digging into a prime cut that's been cooked to your exact specifications.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 26 DAYS AGO