Technology

Cell signal booster for T Mobile

By p5200
Android Central
 3 days ago

Will a booster help my note 20 and note 9 inside...

forums.androidcentral.com

Android Central

Revert back to latest T-Mobile OTA?

I switched to Verizon for a few days and got the latest March OTA while testing out the service, which wasn't good in my area, so I switched back to T-Mobile. Since switching back to T-Mobile my reception has been horrible nothing like before. I'm currently sitting in a 5G area with T-Mobile and I'm only getting 4G and it keeps cutting off saying there's no service.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

T-Mobile Order Thread...

Anyone here waiting for an S22, Plus or Ultra from T-Mobile?. I ordered two - an S22 that shipped immediately (great!) and an S22+ that has weeks of delay. Would be great to hear from others that are in the same boat. Are T-Mobile's estimates accurate? Maybe there is a...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to activate any T-Mobile SIM card

It doesn't take much work to get yourself set up on the Magenta network. Changing carriers can be exciting. You might get to pick up a new phone, or maybe you want better coverage in your home area. Either way, you have to know how to get set up. Each carrier tackles SIM cards and activations differently, but the process isn’t challenging. Here’s how to activate a T-Mobile SIM card.
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

T-Mobile is making transferring numbers to another carrier more secure

T-Mobile appears to have started learning from its mistakes and competitors. Or maybe it's the requirements from the FCC. Whatever the reason, T-Mobile plans to introduce a Number Transfer PIN (NTP) system (via T-Mo Report). An NTP system means that T-Mobile postpaid users who aren't in the Lifeline program and...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

How to unlock any T-Mobile phone

It's easy to keep your phone, even if you're leaving the Un-Carrier. You might be ready to leave T-Mobile and its Magenta network in your rearview mirror. However, that doesn’t mean you have to give up the phone you bought from the carrier. In fact, it might save you a nice chunk of change to bring that phone along with you when you switch. If you’re ready to keep your device, here’s how to unlock any T-Mobile phone.
CELL PHONES
NewsBreak
Technology
Android Central

System configuration update

FYI, wi-fi calling is separate from VoLTE. VoLTE might be shown as Advanced Calling, Enhanced LTE, or something similar. Thanks mustang and B diddy. The APN and VoLTE settings (which on this phone was "enable wifi calling" in the drop down settings) didnt help. I got it back to the point where I can access mobile data on a call, so I'll just make a call to metropcs support and wait in thier queue if I need mobile data (while I find a new phone and carrier). I hope it does not come to that, but its not looking good on this one... Appreciate the help.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

OneUI Home and possible battery drain issue

Hey! This is my first Samsung, so I'm not sure if OneIU Home should be using up so much battery? It's always at the top of my app list with almost 10% of the battery. Is that normal? Last night, I noticed my battery dropped from 44% to 30% in 6-7 hours while sleeping! It seems worse after getting the March update.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Forum issue

Odd that this forum won’t let me login with Flip 3. Still works on Duo 2 and iOS. Saw where someone wrote review on Google Play that they had trouble with S22. Something to do with One UI 4.1?. Using ID and pswd I always use with Enpass. I...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Mobile Data loss on CVC5 update with T-Mobile?

I am unlocked on T-Mobile and don't have the issue anymore.. But I have 5g turned off. I tried the xda fix and it helped some but haven't had anymore trouble since turning off 5g. I am retired so mostly at home and pretty much didn't have any 5g signal at my house anyway.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Antenna Cover Pulled Off By Case Adhesive

Right above the volume knob on the Z Fold 3 there is a 2cm long section that is apparently the cover/cap for the 5g Antenna. Turns out that mine has come off and I have no idea where it went (i.e., it is lost) -- not sure when but I'm sure it was the adhesive from cases that did it. Can anyone advise where to find a replacement cap/cover? I've searched a bit with no luck!
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Bad Echo on New S22 Ultra

Was excited to get my new S22 Ultra. Had it for a week and started to have bad echo feedback on my end. The person on the other end didn't hear it, just me. It was so annoying, I couldn't talk on the phone. Called T-Mobile and 2 techs suggested tweaks to resolve the issue, but they didn't work. Googled the issue and apparently there is an echo issue with the S22 Ultra. Seems it is a carry over from the S 21 series phones. My battery life was awful too. Only got about 6 hours of usage. I couldn't live with the echo issue so I returned the phone. Thankful it happened within the 14 day return period. Anyone else have this echo feedback issue?
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

How to get past blocked Content:// for a local USB drive

I have a new Samsung Galaxy Tab A8. I have a USB pen drive with a website copied on to it. When I try to access it, either with Chrome or Samsung's Internet browser, it allows me to open the home page, but not anything below it in subdirectories. I get the message that 'Content' is blocked.
COMPUTERS
Android Central

Repairing your Pixel smartphone is about to get a lot easier

This looks very interesting. https://www.blog.google/outreach-ini...phone-repairs/. How many Pixel owners will attempt to fix their phones? I might as the closest "UBreakIFix is an hour and a half drive away for me. Here is the guide for replacing the screen for the Pixel 6 Pro:. Mods can move this where they...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Dirty Pipe …. Fixed or Not Fixed

This annoys me enough to start a thread. Why can’t/won’t Google answer the straightforward question:. “Does theApril 2022 security patch fix Dirty Pipe, or does it not fix Dirty Pipe?”. The question seems to permit a simple, straightforward, unequivocal answer, “Yes, it does/No, it does not.”. Like...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Call quality cant understand conversation

Welcome to Android Central! I assume the conversation sounds normal when you're using the phone's earpiece speaker? Are you using wi-fi calling? Are the earbuds Bluetooth or wired?. Please register on this forum, which will allow you to engage in discussion more easily, as well as post images. https://forums.androidcentral.com/as...community.html.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

How to use Samsung's Live Sharing feature with Google Duo

Google Duo Live Sharing is a collaborative effort from Google and Samsung to enable dynamic screen sharing on Android phones — similar to Apple SharePlay. It's a simple way to share information while video calling with friends or loved ones, but you may not know how to access it. Here's how to use Google Duo Live Sharing and which phones and tablets support it.
CELL PHONES

