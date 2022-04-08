Cell signal booster for T Mobile

FYI, wi-fi calling is separate from VoLTE. VoLTE might be shown as Advanced Calling, Enhanced LTE, or something similar. Thanks mustang and B diddy. The APN and VoLTE settings (which on this phone was "enable wifi calling" in the drop down settings) didnt help. I got it back to the point where I can access mobile data on a call, so I'll just make a call to metropcs support and wait in thier queue if I need mobile data (while I find a new phone and carrier). I hope it does not come to that, but its not looking good on this one... Appreciate the help.
