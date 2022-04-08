ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inner Screen Protector

By rsmin
 4 days ago

Keep in mind that the real test is probably still a few months into the use...

ESR S22U Camera Lens Protector

Was looking for a thread on this, but only found bits of feedback throughout. Was looking for a thread on this, but only found bits of feedback throughout. I have these protectors and would recommend them. I haven't shot outside but the shots I've taken haven't had glare. They're super easy to put on because they come with an alignment tool. I've had them for my iPhone and they're not hard to remove.
Top 15 Friday Amazon Deals: $250 Bissell Air Purifiers, $4 for 3 iPhone 13 Screen Protectors, 20% Off Segway

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Hey gang — TGIF! We’ve made it to the end of the week, and Amazon is waiting for us with an absolute flood of awesome new deals. Why wait for the weekend to cash in? There’s plenty out there right now, and we’ve sorted out the best of the best for you. So how are our friends at Amazon ushering us into the weekend? For starters, the Spy-tested Bissell air320 Smart Air Purifier is...
It's been long enough - some input on screen protectors?

Just want to see you alls reviews on the tpu/film protectors so far. Which ones have held up amd which ones should I stay away from? I have gone through 4 privacy ones and they are all trash. They all lift around the camera hole. I used the LK clear ones on my Note 20 all the time with no problem. But the privacy ones suck. I'm looking at the Samsung official clear one but really want a privacy protector. I am not totally against tempered glass but I prefer film. Sound off please.
Unable to switch to Google Messages on Samsung Watch 3

I have attempted to switch my messaging app from Samsung messages to Google Messages several times over the last year. Whenever I attempt to switch, my watch always prompts me to make Samsung messages my default and it gives me two options, either an X or a ✔️. Doesn't matter what I choose as it never actually switches to Google messages.
How to use Samsung's Live Sharing feature with Google Duo

Google Duo Live Sharing is a collaborative effort from Google and Samsung to enable dynamic screen sharing on Android phones — similar to Apple SharePlay. It's a simple way to share information while video calling with friends or loved ones, but you may not know how to access it. Here's how to use Google Duo Live Sharing and which phones and tablets support it.
Help identifying Android Auto Hardware? Which system is this?. Don't have access to an old Android Pin to get into a tablet. By Android Central Question in forum Ask a Question.
Antenna Cover Pulled Off By Case Adhesive

Right above the volume knob on the Z Fold 3 there is a 2cm long section that is apparently the cover/cap for the 5g Antenna. Turns out that mine has come off and I have no idea where it went (i.e., it is lost) -- not sure when but I'm sure it was the adhesive from cases that did it. Can anyone advise where to find a replacement cap/cover? I've searched a bit with no luck!
The best iPhone SE (2022) screen protectors

The iPhone SE (2022) checks a large number of boxes for such an inexpensive phone. It offers state-of-the-art performance via Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, as well as a great main camera, supremely usable software, an HD touchscreen, and a bigger battery (than its predecessor). However, one thing it lacks is a Gorilla Glass front (and back). This makes it a bit more vulnerable to cracks and chips than its more expensive stablemates, such as the iPhone 13 series. Fortunately, we’ve compiled a list of the best iPhone SE (2022) screen protectors you can buy right now. This covers everything from sturdy tempered glass protectors to more flexible film-based covers, giving you plenty to choose from.
Factory reset

Welcome to Android Central! After doing a factory reset, you have to reinstall all of your apps (which often gets done automatically if you choose to restore from a backup), and when you open those apps for the first time, you usually have to log back in. How old is...
Bad Echo on New S22 Ultra

Was excited to get my new S22 Ultra. Had it for a week and started to have bad echo feedback on my end. The person on the other end didn't hear it, just me. It was so annoying, I couldn't talk on the phone. Called T-Mobile and 2 techs suggested tweaks to resolve the issue, but they didn't work. Googled the issue and apparently there is an echo issue with the S22 Ultra. Seems it is a carry over from the S 21 series phones. My battery life was awful too. Only got about 6 hours of usage. I couldn't live with the echo issue so I returned the phone. Thankful it happened within the 14 day return period. Anyone else have this echo feedback issue?
Call quality cant understand conversation

Welcome to Android Central! I assume the conversation sounds normal when you're using the phone's earpiece speaker? Are you using wi-fi calling? Are the earbuds Bluetooth or wired?. Please register on this forum, which will allow you to engage in discussion more easily, as well as post images. https://forums.androidcentral.com/as...community.html.
OneUI Home and possible battery drain issue

Hey! This is my first Samsung, so I'm not sure if OneIU Home should be using up so much battery? It's always at the top of my app list with almost 10% of the battery. Is that normal? Last night, I noticed my battery dropped from 44% to 30% in 6-7 hours while sleeping! It seems worse after getting the March update.
Cell signal booster for T Mobile

Will a booster help my note 20 and note 9 inside my mobile home? If so, what are considered decent models that are not real expensive I get 3-4 bar signal outside of my mobile home 1 bar inside and loose internet a lot with 1 bar. Thanks!
Is there currently a way to play 2 audio streams simultaniously ?

What i am trying to do is leave my spotify or sirusxm playing in the living room and still be able to watch a youtube video while on the ****ter. Audio out to either the device directly or a pair of bluetooth headphones without interupting the livingroom stream. Livingroom stream is also bluetooth.
How to get past blocked Content:// for a local USB drive

I have a new Samsung Galaxy Tab A8. I have a USB pen drive with a website copied on to it. When I try to access it, either with Chrome or Samsung's Internet browser, it allows me to open the home page, but not anything below it in subdirectories. I get the message that 'Content' is blocked.
Jiggle Physics 123: PlayStation Plus, Zelda, GDC 2022

We won't bury the lede, folks. We forgot to mention that E3 has been canceled for 2022. Whoops! But in news we DO actually discuss, Sony has revealed their new PlayStation Plus membership. The next Zelda game won't be released until 2023, but Nintendo has delivered a morsel of a teaser. Carli reports on her field trip to GDC 2022, and more!
Repairing your Pixel smartphone is about to get a lot easier

This looks very interesting. https://www.blog.google/outreach-ini...phone-repairs/. How many Pixel owners will attempt to fix their phones? I might as the closest "UBreakIFix is an hour and a half drive away for me. Here is the guide for replacing the screen for the Pixel 6 Pro:. Mods can move this where they...
Folder Hierarchy in Gallery App

I haven't found a definitive answer as to whether folder hierarchy is. 2. Not present in Gallery App but present in 3rd party apps. 3. Not possible in Android or any other Linux based operating system. I'm talking about a system of organization like computers have with folders and sub-folders...
TWRP latest version (newbie!)

As far as i remember TWRP is device/model specific , you can try XDA Forum or TWRP website. Sent from my Pixel 6 Pro using AC Forums mobile app. I believe it is. But they haven't released a supported one for my handset, so I'm using an unofficial one. Is there still no easy way to flash an OTA without loads of hassle? Can't find the AB Retention Module on Magisk!
it is showing 24 "can't install instagram

Unfortunately your phones version of Android is probably too old to run the latest version of Instagram. You were likely running an older version on your phone, and now that you're trying to install the latest version it won't work. You'll probably need to go to apkmirror and find an...
