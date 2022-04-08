Inner Screen Protector

Was excited to get my new S22 Ultra. Had it for a week and started to have bad echo feedback on my end. The person on the other end didn't hear it, just me. It was so annoying, I couldn't talk on the phone. Called T-Mobile and 2 techs suggested tweaks to resolve the issue, but they didn't work. Googled the issue and apparently there is an echo issue with the S22 Ultra. Seems it is a carry over from the S 21 series phones. My battery life was awful too. Only got about 6 hours of usage. I couldn't live with the echo issue so I returned the phone. Thankful it happened within the 14 day return period. Anyone else have this echo feedback issue?

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO