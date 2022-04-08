ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viola Davis Will Open Up About Her Life Story In A Sit Down With Oprah

By Amel Mukhtar
Vogue
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrated as one of the greatest actors the world has ever seen, Viola Davis’s storied career has seen her win a Golden Globe, four SAG Awards, and achieve the acting triple crown by winning an Oscar, an Emmy and a Tony (Viola actually has two of the latter). She is also...

www.vogue.co.uk

Comments / 0

