Roseville, MN

Fundraiser Set Up For Roseville Officer Who Was Shot

By Kim David
 3 days ago
Roseville, MN (KROC AM News) - A GoFundMe site has been set up that is connected to the Roseville police officer who was shot in the face Tuesday night by a man who was firing a gun in a residential neighborhood. Ryan Duxbury has been...

KARE 11

Woman stabbed, set on fire in St. Paul warehouse identified

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has identified the woman severely burned and stabbed to death inside a St. Paul warehouse Tuesday morning as Kelli R. Goodermont, 44, of Bloomington, Minnesota. Authorities have identified the suspect as Patrick Morris Simmons, 44 , also of Bloomington, who...
Bring Me The News

Amir Locke's mother says she is 'disgusted' with the City of Minneapolis after charging decision

Amir Locke's family said they are "deeply disappointed" no criminal charges will be filed in connection with the 22-year-old's police killing. "No family should ever suffer like Amir’s again," they said in a statement released through attorney Ben Crump Wednesday, shortly after the Hennepin Count Attorney's Office and Minnesota Attorney General announced SWAT officer Mark Hanneman will not be criminally charged for fatally shooting Locke.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

BCA identifies Roseville shooter killed by police, officer he shot in face

Authorities have revealed the name of the man shot dead by police in Roseville Tuesday evening, and the police officer he allegedly shot in the face. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has confirmed that Jesse Henri Werling, 53, of Roseville, died following the confrontation with police on the 2900 block of West Owasso Boulevard, next to Lake Owasso.
Roseville, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Roseville, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Southern Minnesota News

New Ulm Police officer arrested

A New Ulm police officer was arrested Tuesday in Brown County. Eric Gramentz was booked on charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He’s currently in custody in Waseca County. Gramentz is an investigator with the NUPD, according to a department directory. He also handles the department’s social media, according...
NEW ULM, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Security Camera Captures Gun Battle at Minnesota Shopping Center

Brooklyn Park, MN - The Brooklyn Park Police Department has released an incredible photo from a video that captured a gun battle outside a shopping center Friday afternoon. Very little information has been released at this time. The suburban Minneapolis law enforcement agency did report that officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Shingle Creek Crossings retail center just before 1:40 PM. Brooklyn Park police indicated they received reports from multiple callers that three suspects were involved and left in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS 58

41-year-old Greenfield man killed in overnight Milwaukee shooting

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a Greenfield man who was shot overnight. It happened near 79th and Fiebrantz around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday, March 15. According to police a 41-year-old Greenfield man, identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office as Gregory Fabian, sustained fatal...
MILWAUKEE, WI
KARE 11

'Grandma Scam' suspects arrested in Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS — Many people have heard of what's called a "grandma scam" — where the scam artist pretends to be a grandchild in trouble and in urgent need of money. Several older people in the Twin Cities have fallen victim this year, but now, two people are in jail after someone wise to the scam helped out their neighbor.
HASTINGS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Father Tells St. Paul Police He Shot Daughter’s Boyfriend After He Broke In, Threatened Her

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police are investigating a deadly shooting early Friday morning, just hours after another fatal shooting in the capital city. The St. Paul Police Department says the most recent homicide happened around 1:30 a.m. at an apartment on the 1200 block of Hewitt Avenue, in the city’s Hamline-Midway neighborhood. Police were called to the apartment on a report that a man was shot trying to break in. Outside, officers spoke with the shooter. The 56-year-old man said that his daughter’s boyfriend broke kicked in his front door, threatened his daughter, and he shot him....
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver Dies In Head-On Crash In Minneapolis

Originally published March 21 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died in a head-on crash that happened along Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis Monday afternoon. The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection with 26th Street. A witness told WCCO that the driver of a vehicle was heading south on Hiawatha at a high rate of speed before jumping through the median and into the northbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that crossed the median was extricated from the passenger side door, MPD said, and was said to be without a pulse when he was transported to the hospital. The police department later confirmed the driver had died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as 49-year-old Elbert Robinson of Minneapolis. The driver of the other vehicle was said to have suffered some facial injuries and was also transported to the hospital. That driver’s condition was not immediately available. It’s not yet clear what caused the first driver to cross over the median.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
US News and World Report

Kalamazoo Officer Kills Man Who Shot at Officers, Police Say

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A Kalamazoo police officer fatally shot a man Sunday when that man fired a handgun toward officers, authorities said. The shooting happened about 10:30 a.m. after officers were called to a neighborhood south of the city’s downtown area about what the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety called “suspected criminal activity.”
KALAMAZOO, MI
CBS Minnesota

4th Person Charged In Beating Death Of Minneapolis Man

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fourth person has been charged in the beating death of a Minneapolis man last spring. Carlos Macias-Aviles is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one with intent and one without, court documents filed in Hennepin County Thursday show. Three other people — Ivan Contreras-Sanchez, Arturo Morales-Ceras and Tomasa Leshae Martinez — have been charged in connection with the killing. According to a criminal complaint, family members reported a man — later identified as Manuel Mandujano — missing on April 4, 2021. People at an encampment for the unhoused told the family he was killed in a fight with...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

Two killed in single-vehicle crash in Anoka County

EAST BETHEL, Minn. (KEYC) - Sheriff’s officials say two people have been killed in a single-vehicle crash in Anoka County. Authorities say a man and woman died when their vehicle crashed into a tree Sunday about 8:30 p.m. in East Bethel. First responders arrived to find the vehicle on...
Faribault, MN
