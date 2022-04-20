The best Aldi Specialbuys to have on your radar this week

If you’ve ever shopped at Aldi , it’s likely that you’ll be familiar with its middle aisle, which has earned the budget supermarket a cult following in recent years.

Home to what Aldi calls its “Specialbuys”, it’s filled with practically everything you could ever need, from cordless vacuum cleaners to silk pillowcases , fancy pet beds and even barbecues .

Delivering an exciting mix of great-value products that cover a wide range of activities and hobbies, such as sports , camping , DIY , beauty and much, much more, the bargain buys are available to purchase in Aldi stores.

But, if you fancy skipping the queues and being first in line, you can also shop many of these deals online through the supermarket’s website too. By shopping online, you get to check out which products are up for grabs before they land in stores – which usually happens every Thursday and Sunday – and order them up to a week in advance.

This week, the retailer is stepping up with a host of products for adults and children designed to be enjoyed outdoors, as well as great offers from its baby and toddler event .

But, if you want to get your hands on something, you’re going to have to act quick, because once these Specialbuys sell out, they are gone.

To help you decide which products to add to your shopping basket, we’ve rounded up our picks from Aldi’s latest arrivals.

Aldi Specialbuys FAQS

What days are Aldi special buys?

The budget supermarket launches new Specialbuys every week on Thursday and Sunday morning.

What time do Aldi special buys go online?

The time that these items become available to purchase online depends on which day they are launching. Aldi Specialbuys launching on Thursdays can be bought at 8am, while Sunday’s deals are available from 10am.

What happens to unsold Aldi specials?

If in the rare instance that some items are leftover, they will remain on sale until they are sold out. There is also a chance that some Specialbuys could be discounted every four to six weeks, depending on how much stock is remaining.

How does Aldi’s special buys work?

Aldi’s special deals are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, so shoppers need to be one of the first online, or through store doors, to ensure they get their hands on their item of choice. You can either buy direct from your local store the day they go on sale, or order from the online shop.

The supermarket delivers an exciting mix of top-quality, great-value products that cover a wide range of activities and hobbies, such as sports, camping, DIY, beauty and much more.

Can you pre-order Aldi special buys?

Yes. Shoppers can place an online order for any Specialbuy items up to a week in advance. However, the products will not be dispatched until the launch date.

Does Aldi repeat special buys?

Due to increasing popularity, many of the supermarket’s deals sell out within a matter of minutes. But, fear not, because you could get another chance to snap one up if you miss out. While some of Aldi’s Specialbuys are limited-run and only launch at a specific time of year, some are brought back owing to popular demand, such as its famous Gardenline egg chair , which has sold out every time it has been relaunched.

Gardenline gas pizza oven: £179.99, Aldi.co.uk

Mentally, we’re already in Italy enjoying the best its cuisine has to offer. But physically, we have to settle for our own backyard for now. Luckily, with Aldi’s gardenline gas pizza oven you can simply bring a slice of Italy to your home. This week we’re lucky enough to find it with a 10 per cent discount, so you level up your alfresco dining for just £179.99. As this pizza oven was an instant sell-out last year we don’t expect this deal to be around for long... In other words, act fast.

Picnic table sand and water pit: £59.99, Aldi.co.uk

If you’re looking for a way to get your child to play outdoors more often, this might be it. While it functions just fine as a picnic table for your little ones to have their lunches on, it doubles as a sand and water pit. All you have to do is remove the wooden tops, which have chalkboards on the reverse side for some creative drawing, and two bowls are revealed. Fill these bowls with sand and water and voila, sandcastles can be built in your own backyard.

We think this is a great alternative for a sandpit, as you simply pop the covers back on when playtime is over and you have yourself a kids’ table again. It seats two on each side and Aldi recommends use for ages two and up.

Gardenline rope effect snug set: £249.99, Aldi.co.uk

This set is the perfect size for snuggling up with your partner on a warm summer eve, or for crawling into yourself with a good book and a glass of rosé in hand after a long day. Either way, this comfy-looking seat will be a great addition to your outdoor space. At 125cm x 137.5cm x 78cm, it would fit particularly well in a small garden or on a larger balcony where there isn’t enough space for a full lounge set. It comes fully equipped with a seat cushion, back cushions and small cushions and a three year warranty.

Dragonfly solar string lights two pack: £17.98, Aldi.co.uk

With warm summer evenings finally approaching, you might have been thinking of how to light up your outdoor space. Too bright and the mosquitos come buzzing in, but you still need enough light to prevent guests from messing up your flower patch. These dragonfly solar lights will illuminate your garden with a sunset glow, providing a lovely atmosphere for late garden chats with friends.

Solar powered and waterproof, with one string consisting of 10 LED lights and a cable of about 2m – this two pack should go a long way. If you’re not a fan of the dragonfly theme, Aldi also offers bee solar lights (£17.98, Aldi.co.uk ) and a more classic bubble (£17.98, Aldi.co.uk ).

We can already imagine the “no adults allowed” sign that will likely be put up in front of this playhouse – and with a maximum user weight of 50kg, that’s probably wise. Kids will love having their own little space where they can set off on magical adventures, and this little cabin looks like it will do the trick. If you’ve started cringing at the thought of having to build this playhouse for your little ones, Aldi promises it’s easy to assemble.

National Geographic walkie talkies: £24.99, Aldi.co.uk

We love how Aldi’s National Geographic range speaks to curious little minds and encourages a sense of adventure. With a range of approximately 6km, these walkie talkies look seriously impressive. Whether they’re used on a camping trip, for some imaginative play or shared with a best friend down the street to exchange secrets far past bedtime, this timeless toy is sure to entertain.

Last weeks’ additions are still available to buy online too:

Gardenline patio heater: £39.99, Aldi.co.uk

While we might like to pretend we’re in a warmer country when summer rolls around, we’d be lying if we didn’t say how cold it can get in the evenings. But, bringing back its much-loved portable patio heater , Aldi is here to solve our summer night concerns. With three heat settings, adjustable angles and height, and a water-resistant finish, all for under £40, it’s quite the steal.

Gardenline lounge and dining set: £649.99, Aldi.co.uk

At close to £700, this may be one of the most expensive Specialbuy items we’ve ever spotted on the Aldi site. But, with an outdoor corner sofa, table and two ottomans all included, you’d usually expect to pay a lot more for a full outdoor lounge set. It’s not small either, designed to work for six people, perfect for any barbecues or family gatherings, and the cream and grey colourway is sure to suit any garden. Please note, it is only available online.

Adventuridge 6 man air tent: £289.99, Aldi.co.uk

Festival season is fast approaching and finding a tent can be a bit of a palava, followed by the stress of putting it up – which non-regular campers know all too well. So, an inflatable tent sounds like a great idea to us. Aldi states that you can pitch this tent in 20 minutes, which sounds pretty impressive yet optimistic. Poles are used too, so don’t worry, your tent won’t blow away and of course it will also be locked in with pegs. And do note it is only available online.

Inflatable water slide: £299.99, Aldi.co.uk

Calling all kids, and big kids, this inflatable waterslide will make your summer one to remember. Measuring at 400cm x 335cm x 230cm, it’s large enough for hours of fun yet small enough that it can be packed away into a handy bag once school starts again. The set includes the water slide (which also has a paddling pool at the base), an air blower to keep it upright, a water spray cannon, one very handy repair kit and stakes to keep everything in the ground. We can just hear the excitement already over this one, but do note it is only available online.

Ferrex electric lawn trimmer: £29.99, Aldi.co.uk

For some of us, a lawn trimmer may be the least exciting garden buy in this round-up, for others it may be the most, and at under £30, we’re sat somewhere in the middle. With two handle guidance it features a 180-degree rotatable motorhead and a plant guard to keep flowers and plants well protected. It also has a three-year warranty which is great for any power tools for that added security when buying.

