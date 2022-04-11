ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Experts ‘concerned’ over new waist-to-height measurement guidance from NICE

By Saman Javed
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=001JSs_0f3JEjic00

Eating disorder charities and counsellors have expressed concerns over new draft guidance from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence ( NICE ) which encourages people to make sure their waist measurement is less than half their height “to reduce the risk of potential health problems ”.

In an announcement on Friday 8 April, NICE said professionals will be asked to encourage people who are obese to measure their own waist-to-height ratio.

The guidance aims to combat diseases associated with central adiposity – weight gain in the lower abdominal area – such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke.

NICE said the measure can also be used in children and young people to predict health risks of such conditions.

While the guideline highlights the importance of healthcare professionals asking permission before having discussions with patients about their weight, and approaching the topic with sensitivity, eating disorder charity Beat said the measure could encourage harmful behaviours in people who suffer from an eating disorder.

“Waist measurements do not solely determine whether somebody is healthy or not, and we are concerned that calculating the waist-to-height ratio will encourage people with eating disorders to engage in harmful behaviours in order to lose weight or change their body shape,” Tom Quinn, Beat’s director of external affairs, told The Independent .

“We also know from the people we support that a fixation on body shape can contribute to an eating disorder developing for somebody who is already vulnerable to these serious mental illnesses.”

Harriet Frew, an accredited member of the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy is worried that the guidance could “exacerbate negative body image and perpetuate disordered eating behaviours”.

“People suffering from eating disorders will already focus disproportionately on their body image, as a measure of self-worth and may already be engaging in compulsive body checking behaviours daily,” she said.

“Encouraging a focus on the body in this way is unlikely to benefit or motivate someone around change in regards to a healthier relationship with food. Instead, it would likely intensify the eating disorder critical voice and the unhealthy focus and preoccupation on the body.”

It is estimated that in the UK, eating disorders affect 1.25 million people, of all ages, backgrounds and weights.

Beat is urging NICE to consider the impact on those affected when creating new health guidance and has advised that anybody who is currently unwell with a disorder should not calculate their waist-to-height measurements.

Encouraging a focus on the body in this way is unlikely to benefit or motivate someone

Harriet Frew, counsellor

Frew agreed, adding: “The psychological aspect of eating needs to be included in the solution for supporting people. Many people know ‘what’ to do, to benefit their health in terms of changes with diet and exercise.

“However, there are barriers to putting this into practice, particularly when food is used as an emotional soother; numbs from past trauma and life difficulties and has become a coping strategy.”

The change comes days after the government mandate that calorie counts should be labelled on restaurant menus next to food and drink items came into effect.

The new ruling means that cafes, restaurants and takeaway stores with more than 250 staff must print how many calories are in the meals on their in-house menus , on their websites and on any delivery platforms they may use.

The new rule was proposed by the government in May last year and is part of its wider plan to tackle the obesity epidemic and help people to make healthier choices. However, it was swiftly met with criticism, with some experts labelling it “dangerous and problematic” .

A 2019 Health Survey for England estimated that around 28 per cent of adults in England are obese and a further 36 per cent are overweight.

Current government estimates indicates that the current cost of obesity and illnesses related to it stands at £6.1bn.

However, one 2015 study from PwC estimated that eating disorders cost the NHS £4.6 bn.

Quinn said Beat will be providing feedback on the proposed guideline before the consultation ends in May.

A spokesperson for NICE said: “NICE is in the process of publicly consulting on the recommendations in the draft guideline and will be seeking views from a range of stakeholders, including a number of eating disorder groups and associations, to ensure their views are fully represented in the final version.

“The draft guideline is clear that medical practitioners should always use their clinical judgement to decide when or if to measure a person’s height and weight.

“Our committee noted that healthcare professionals need to ask permission before any discussions linked to overweight, obesity and central adiposity, and to discuss them in a sensitive and positive manner, particularly regarding the possible negative impact on people with conditions such as eating disorders or disordered eating.

“NICE welcomes views from everyone as part of the consultation and you can find further details about how to share your views at nice.org.uk .”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Family of terminally ill girl with ‘days to live’ can’t afford heating due to soaring energy costs

The mother of a terminally ill girl with just “days to live” says she can’t afford to keep the heating on due to the cost of living crisis. Anastasia Hazell, seven, was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour last March and given just one year to live.Mother Alexandra Hazell, 35, said that she is struggling to keep the heating on in the family’s home as her daughter’s condition deteriorates.Alexandra said: “The cost of living has just skyrocketed. We’ve had to turn the heating off twice.“We just want to spend time with her but all my time is spent worrying about...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Staten Island Advance

How long should you wait to exercise after COVID? Experts release new guidance on returning to activity after infection.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Athletes recovering from coronavirus (COVID-19) infection should slowly and gradually return to activity after recovery to avoid worsening the effects of the disease, new guidance said. People who had an asymptomatic infection can generally begin activities three days after the Centers for Disease Control and...
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Disorder#Calories#Eating Disorders#Food And Drink#Nice
The Independent

More hepatitis cases in young children likely to emerge in coming days, says WHO

More cases of hepatitis in young children in the UK are likely to be reported in the coming days, the World Health Organisation has said.Doctors and scientists are investigating 74 cases of the inflammatory liver condition, many of which have been identified in recent weeks. The UK Health Security Agency said 49 cases are in England, 13 in Scotland and the remainder are in Wales and Northern Ireland.The children have been screened for the usual viruses that cause hepatitis but these have not been detected. Officials are investigating possible links to other diseases and viruses, including the adenovirus group, UKHSA...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Massive recall of chocolate products due to outbreak of monophasic Salmonella Typhimurium in 10 European countries

An outbreak of monophasic Salmonella Typhimurium in 10 European countries with 150 reported cases, predominantly affecting young children, has been linked to chocolate products produced by a large multinational company. Since the identification of the first cases in the United Kingdom (UK) in February 2022, one of the most extensive withdrawals of chocolate products in European commercial history has taken place. Given the approach of Easter, the widespread product distribution, and the vulnerability of the affected population, early and effective real-time sharing of microbiological and epidemiological information has been of critical importance in managing this serious food-borne incident.
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Nando’s to scrap free refills for Coca-Cola from October under new obesity laws

Going for a cheeky Nando’s might not be the same anymore as the popular fast food chain moves to ban bottomless Coca-Cola from its menu.The popular peri-peri chicken chain will stop providing free refills on classic Coca-Cola due to new government legislation to get people to make healthier food and drink choices.The new regulation, which is part of the government’s strategy to tackle obesity in the UK, prohibits retailers from offering promotions such as “buy on get one free” or “three for two” offers on food and drinks that are high in fat, salt or sugar (HFSS).It also prohibits free...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Probe launched as nearly 100 rare brain tumour cases are linked to the same New Jersey school

A group of nearly 100 people with rare brain tumours have all been linked to the same school in Woodbridge, New Jersey. CBS News reports that Al Lupiano, an environmental scientist, set out to research the tumours, as he had also been diagnosed with the rare growth 20 years ago. He began researching a small selection of tumour patients, but as his subject pool grew he began to notice the group's common denominator. According to Mr Lupiano, 94 of the individuals suffering from the rare tumour are graduates of or were workers at Colonia High School. Finding the cause...
HEALTH
The Guardian

Lifting the lid on toilet seat hygiene – with a large wooden fork

Of course a gentleman should always put the seat down (You be the judge, 1 April). But actually it’s not very pleasant to handle a toilet seat just before one has to handle one’s self (as it were) in the act of urination. I have overcome this in my household by devising a tool (somewhat like a large wooden fork – kept hanging by the loo) that I can use to lift the toilet seat before weeing. It’s not a problem when putting the seat down, because one of course washes one’s hands afterwards.
HEALTH
The Independent

Rwanda migrants - latest: Asylum seeker plan will save UK money, minister insists despite £30K cost per person

Boris Johnson's government's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda will save the UK money in the "long term", a minister has insisted after reports suggested it would cost an "eyewatering" £30,000 per person.Responding to criticism from fellow Tory MP Andrew Mitchell, who said it would be "cheaper to place asylum seekers in the Ritz", minister Tom Pursglove defended the proposals, which critics have branded "inhumane" and "unworkable".He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “As we move forward, we will continue to make contributions to Rwanda as they process the cases, in a manner that is similar to the...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

First Dates barman Merlin Griffiths thanks NHS after bowel cancer surgery

First Dates barman Merlin Griffiths has paid tribute to the NHS after getting a tumour on his bowel removed.The professional bartender, who features on Channel 4’s romance reality show, was diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer last September. Initially, he explained that he’d been experiencing stomach pain since June.Since then, he has been updating fans via social media on developments in his medical condition.On Friday (15 April), he shared a photo from his hospital bed after waking up from an operation to remove a tumour.“2am. Tubes outta everywhere. Aches and pains. But no tumour!” he wrote on Instagram. He...
CANCER
The Independent

The Independent

603K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy