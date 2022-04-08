ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

Sen. Casey Celebrates Confirmation Of Brown Jackson

By Tyler Friel
wbut.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocratic Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey is praising the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. “Judge Jackson’s nomination is an important step to bringing us closer to having our institutions better...

www.wbut.com

Comments / 0

