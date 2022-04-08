ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, MN

Fundraiser Set Up For Roseville Officer Who Was Shot

By Kim David
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Roseville, MN (KROC AM News) - A GoFundMe site has been set up that is connected to the Roseville police officer who was shot in the face Tuesday night by a man who was firing a gun in a residential neighborhood. Ryan Duxbury has been...

krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Kalamazoo Officer Kills Man Who Shot at Officers, Police Say

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A Kalamazoo police officer fatally shot a man Sunday when that man fired a handgun toward officers, authorities said. The shooting happened about 10:30 a.m. after officers were called to a neighborhood south of the city’s downtown area about what the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety called “suspected criminal activity.”
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roseville, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Roseville, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#22 Caliber#Police#The Minnesota Bca#The Roseville Pd#Americans
AM 1390 KRFO

Roseville Officer Undergoes Surgery To Remove Bullet

Roseville, MN (KROC AM News) - The Roseville police officer who was shot in the face Tuesday underwent surgery Friday afternoon to remove the bullet that was lodged in his neck. At last report, Officer Ryan Duxbury remained in stable condition but according to the police chief, "he has a...
ROSEVILLE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Officers who shot suspect testify as inquests resume

SEATTLE — Two police officers who fired at a 19-year-old suspect during a 2017 shootout in Downtown Seattle testified Wednesday before a King County inquest jury. Damarius Butts was killed nearly five years ago, and the testimony comes as inquests into police shootings return to King County. Canek Gordillo...
SEATTLE, WA
Fox 19

Man who tried to kill 4 CPD officers in 1993 up for parole

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Nearly thirty years after four Cincinnati Police officers were almost shot and killed in the line of duty, there is a fight to keep the shooter in prison. Records show Eric Shields targeted the four officers within a weeks time in June 1993. Prosecutors said Shields first...
CINCINNATI, OH
AM 1390 KRFO

Statewide Alert For Minnesota Shooting Suspect

Pelican Rapids, MN (KROC AM News) - Authorities in west-central Minnesota are investigating a shooting and as of Sunday night, were trying to locate the suspected shooter. The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide alert in hopes of finding the suspect. He has been identified as 36-year-old Phoutthasa Prathane. The...
PELICAN RAPIDS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Traffic Cameras Capture Fiery Crash Involving Suspected Impaired Driver In North Metro

SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A driver suspected of being under the influence crashed into a box truck on a north metro overpass Monday afternoon, causing a fiery chain reaction. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Highway 10 over MN 65 in Spring Lake Park. RAW VIDEO: Car Strikes Box Truck On Metro Highway A MnDOT camera captured the incident, showing a speeding sedan driving erratically onto the highway from an on-ramp. The sedan strikes the front of the eastbound box truck, causing the truck driver to overcorrect and smash into the highway’s side wall, nearly driving off the overpass onto MN 65. The box truck then becomes engulfed in flames. There were only two drivers involved in the crash, and both suffered injuries described as non-life threatening. Investigators suspect the driver of the sedan was “driving while impaired.” The state patrol is investigating. Eastbound Hwy. 10 is still closed as of early Monday evening.
SPRING LAKE PARK, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy