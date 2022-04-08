ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

217 Today: Backyard flock owners try to contain bird flu as infections sweep through the country

By Brian Moline, Farrah Anderson
illinois.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois Democrats say they’ve struck a budget deal and plan on passing it by the end of the day Friday. The Champaign City Council voted unanimouslyTuesday to...

will.illinois.edu

Comments / 0

Related
I-95 FM

Avian Flu Found in Backyard Flocks of 2 More Maine Counties

Two more backyard flocks of poultry have been diagnosed with highly pathogenic Avian flu. In February, two non-commercial flocks of birds in Knox County were discovered to be infected with the virus. Now, the USDA's National Veterinary Services Laboratories have confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, in samples taken from two small flocks of non-commercial backyard birds in Lincoln and York counties One flock in each has been found to be infected.
KNOX COUNTY, ME
Pantagraph

Bird flu confirmed in backyard flock in Central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD — Avian flu has been confirmed in a backyard flock of birds in Central Illinois. The flock is non-commercial and the affected premises in McLean County have been quarantined, state agriculture officials said Saturday in a release. Birds on the property will be depopulated to prevent the spread...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
KCAU 9 News

Iowa flock owners alert after latest bird flu report

"So that is why we are really talking about biosecurity, protect your birds, watch your birds for symptoms and let us know when they do," said. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. "So at this point, it is a concerning situation because we have five confirmed cases already in March. It really is going to be a long spring of folks really needing to stay on high alert."
ANKENY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Health
Champaign, IL
Health
City
Champaign, IL
Q985

One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin

Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bird Flu#Flocks#Flyers#Democrats#The Refugee Center#Ku Klux Klan
KCRG.com

Another flock of chickens identified with bird flu in Iowa

Volunteers gather to continue derecho cleanup, over 19 months since storm. Volunteers helped people at a senior living center in Cedar Rapids still in need of cleanup from the derecho back in August 2020. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Cedar Rapids restaurant is cooking up food to help the people...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
News On 6

Green Country Farmers Prepare For Potential Bird Flu Infections

The bird flu has killed millions of chickens in the country and infected chickens as close as Missouri and Kansas. There are no cases so far in Oklahoma, but Green Country farmers are making sure they're protected, just in case. With birds getting sick all over the country, local farmers want people to know they can fill the need right here in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Bird flu hits flock of 5.3 million Iowa hens

A highly contagious and deadly avian influenza has been detected in an immense flock of egg-laying chickens in northwest Iowa, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship reported Friday. The Buena Vista County flock has 5.3 million birds, said Chloe Carson, a spokesperson for the department. The virus was confirmed Thursday. It is the […] The post Bird flu hits flock of 5.3 million Iowa hens appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Health
US News and World Report

Bird Flu Reported in Mixed Bird Flock in Franklin County

OTTAWA, Kan. (AP) — A flock of birds in Franklin County in northeast Kansas have been diagnosed with avian influenza, better known as bird flu, federal and state agriculture officials said. The affected flock is a mixture of chickens, ducks and other birds on a home farm said Heather...
FOX 21 Online

Bird Flu Confirmed in Two Minnesota Poultry Flocks

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The bird flu has been confirmed in two poultry flocks in Minnesota. The state Board of Animal Health says the poultry flocks are in Meeker and Mower counties. Samples collected from both flocks were tested on March 25 and confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture...
MINNESOTA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Bird flu case found in southern Wisconsin chicken flock

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture says bird flu has been confirmed in a commercial chicken operation in Wisconsin. The USDA said in a statement Monday that samples from the flock were tested at the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory and confirmed at the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa. State animal health officials have quarantined the property in southern Wisconsin’s Jefferson County, about 50 miles west of Milwaukee. The USDA says all chickens in the flock will be destroyed and will not enter the food system.
WISCONSIN STATE
WCIA

Champaign Park District: Egg hunt for grownups

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — This is your chance to enjoy an Egg hunt as a grownup! The public is invited to the Nite Lite Egg Pursuit XXVI on April 15 at Hessel Park. Officials said participants should be on the lookout for the Bronze, Silver and Gold eggs for a chance to win some big […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Independent

Virginia skydiver survives 13,500ft fall after hitting the ground at 125mph

A Virginia skydiver who became entangled in her parachute in the middle of her 13,500ft jump, has not only lived to tell the tale, but is in the midst of preparing for a summit of Mount Everest.Jordan Hatmaker, a 35-year-old from Virginia Beach, Virginia, just barely survived from the near-death experience, forcing doctors to remark that it was “miraculous” she was not only alive, but not paralysed.“9 days ago I never knew how much my world would change,” the adrenaline junkie wrote in a 23 November 2021 Instagram post.She went on to detail how the 14 November jump was her...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Farmer Who Died From Work Injury Is Keeping Others Alive Via Organ Donation

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — April is National Donate Life Month, and a Minnesota farm family has a touching story about organ donation. Last June, 42-year-old Eric Howard of Spring Valley fell off his semi-truck while loading corn and suffered a serious brain injury. His 19-year-old son Luke performed CPR, but sadly, Eric later died at a Rochester hospital. “He just taught the boys so much. He taught them work ethic, he taught them about helping others,” said Chris Howard, Eric’s wife. Chris said her husband never said no to someone in need. But on June 19 of last year, it was Eric who...
ROCHESTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy