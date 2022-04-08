ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, MN

Fundraiser Set Up For Roseville Officer Who Was Shot

By Kim David
KROC News
KROC News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Roseville, MN (KROC AM News) - A GoFundMe site has been set up that is connected to the Roseville police officer who was shot in the face Tuesday night by a man who was firing a gun in a residential neighborhood. Ryan Duxbury has been...

krocnews.com

Comments / 1

The sound of reason
3d ago

Sending prayers of healing to you !! You and your fellow officers are doing a job that is more important than most people realize until the moment that they are in need.... RESPECT FOR THE BLUE !!!!

Reply
2
Related
KARE 11

Woman stabbed, set on fire in St. Paul warehouse identified

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has identified the woman severely burned and stabbed to death inside a St. Paul warehouse Tuesday morning as Kelli R. Goodermont, 44, of Bloomington, Minnesota. Authorities have identified the suspect as Patrick Morris Simmons, 44 , also of Bloomington, who...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roseville, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Roseville, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Bring Me The News

Amir Locke's mother says she is 'disgusted' with the City of Minneapolis after charging decision

Amir Locke's family said they are "deeply disappointed" no criminal charges will be filed in connection with the 22-year-old's police killing. "No family should ever suffer like Amir’s again," they said in a statement released through attorney Ben Crump Wednesday, shortly after the Hennepin Count Attorney's Office and Minnesota Attorney General announced SWAT officer Mark Hanneman will not be criminally charged for fatally shooting Locke.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kait 8

Woman accused of stabbing son to death

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mountain Home woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after investigators said she stabbed her 16-year-old son to death. Police arrested Rebecca Lynn Henley, 44, on suspicion of first-degree murder. According to our content partner, KY3-TV in Springfield, investigators responded to a report...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Southern Minnesota News

New Ulm Police officer arrested

A New Ulm police officer was arrested Tuesday in Brown County. Eric Gramentz was booked on charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He’s currently in custody in Waseca County. Gramentz is an investigator with the NUPD, according to a department directory. He also handles the department’s social media, according...
NEW ULM, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver Dies In Head-On Crash In Minneapolis

Originally published March 21 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died in a head-on crash that happened along Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis Monday afternoon. The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection with 26th Street. A witness told WCCO that the driver of a vehicle was heading south on Hiawatha at a high rate of speed before jumping through the median and into the northbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that crossed the median was extricated from the passenger side door, MPD said, and was said to be without a pulse when he was transported to the hospital. The police department later confirmed the driver had died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as 49-year-old Elbert Robinson of Minneapolis. The driver of the other vehicle was said to have suffered some facial injuries and was also transported to the hospital. That driver’s condition was not immediately available. It’s not yet clear what caused the first driver to cross over the median.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#22 Caliber#Police#The Minnesota Bca#The Roseville Pd#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Grand Forks death ruled accidental

(Grand Forks, ND) -- The Grand Forks man who was found in an alley back in February has had his cause of death released. The Grand Forks Police Department says Anthony Valdez died of hypothermia, and his death is being ruled accidental. The 26-year-old was originally found in the alley...
GRAND FORKS, ND
AM 1390 KRFO

Security Camera Captures Gun Battle at Minnesota Shopping Center

Brooklyn Park, MN - The Brooklyn Park Police Department has released an incredible photo from a video that captured a gun battle outside a shopping center Friday afternoon. Very little information has been released at this time. The suburban Minneapolis law enforcement agency did report that officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Shingle Creek Crossings retail center just before 1:40 PM. Brooklyn Park police indicated they received reports from multiple callers that three suspects were involved and left in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS 58

41-year-old Greenfield man killed in overnight Milwaukee shooting

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a Greenfield man who was shot overnight. It happened near 79th and Fiebrantz around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday, March 15. According to police a 41-year-old Greenfield man, identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office as Gregory Fabian, sustained fatal...
MILWAUKEE, WI
KARE 11

'Grandma Scam' suspects arrested in Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS — Many people have heard of what's called a "grandma scam" — where the scam artist pretends to be a grandchild in trouble and in urgent need of money. Several older people in the Twin Cities have fallen victim this year, but now, two people are in jail after someone wise to the scam helped out their neighbor.
HASTINGS, MN
Bring Me The News

BCA identifies Roseville shooter killed by police, officer he shot in face

Authorities have revealed the name of the man shot dead by police in Roseville Tuesday evening, and the police officer he allegedly shot in the face. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has confirmed that Jesse Henri Werling, 53, of Roseville, died following the confrontation with police on the 2900 block of West Owasso Boulevard, next to Lake Owasso.
KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy