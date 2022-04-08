Family honors loved one killed in Lexington crash

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KAKE) — Family and friends have identified six teenagers who were killed when their small car collided with a large truck hauling rocks in southern Oklahoma. The Tishomingo High School students — all between the ages of 15 and 17 — were Madison Robertson, Memory Wilson, Addison...
SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Former Miss Kentucky Teen USA 2018 Jordan Crozier, of Somerset, is facing several charges in connection to a crash with an ambulance Wednesday night. According to an arrest citation, the 22-year-old is charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol (first degree), Wanton Endangerment (first degree), Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, and Disorderly Conduct (second degree).
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man who crashed during February's ice storm was found dead days later near his car, and now we know how he died. Travis Haley, 20, wrecked off Chenoweth Run Road on Feb. 6. Police responded to the wreck, but say they didn't find anyone.
SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Thursday morning crash that left one person dead and another injured. At around 8:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Naylor Mill and Brick Kiln roads for a traffic collision with injuries and entrapment. Deputies, along with fire/EMS, arrived at the scene and found that two vehicles were involved in the collision with both vehicles rolled over.
LINDSTROM, Minn. (WCCO) — A suspected drinking-and-driving crash over the weekend has a family re-living the loss of a loved one.
The woman behind the wheel was on probation for a different crash four years ago that took the life of a father, and Rich Lovdal’s brother, Kevin.
“I’ve never experienced an instant loss like Kevin. It just tore at you. No time to say goodbye,” Lovdal said.
WCCO heard from Kevin’s family, and the latest crash victims share their experience.
The Lakes Area Police Department tells WCCO they received numerous 911 calls concerned about the driver of this white car before she...
A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Isaiah Burr, the man wanted for shooting a woman he allegedly met on a dating app Saturday night, has been arrested in Kentucky, Metro Police said Wednesday. Police said Burr, 20, was arrested on Wednesday morning in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, following a coordinated effort between the MNPD...
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) has charged an Owensboro man after allegations he had a sexual relationship with a woman with an intellectual disability. KSP says that Greg A. Rafferty, 42, of Owensboro, was charged with multiple felonies. Police say that in the summer of 2021, KSP launched an investigation after allegations were […]
Have you ever been driving down the road and oncoming traffic flashes their lights at you? Do you know if it's illegal to do it in Kentucky? Here's what we know. Angel here and I remember growing up and watching my momma flash her headlights at another driver when it was getting dark outside if she saw they did not have their lights on.
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Sunday afternoon, the Warrick County Indiana Sheriff’s Office requested Kentucky State Police assistance to find Zachary A. Conner. Police say Conner was making threats to kill members of his own family. KSP Troopers and Madisonville Police Department found Conner parked at the CVS pharmacy on North Main Street in Madisonville, […]
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While looking at a video of his younger brother Ricky play with his two children, Thomas Harris became emotional Sunday. Ricky was found shot to death in south Louisville Friday on the 100 block of Woodmore Avenue. "He was teaching those boys. It didn't matter if...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gene Swift is on the move. He’s pulling branches, trimming limbs, getting them ready for the chipper and hand-splitting tree stumps. While most 85-year-olds are enjoying the retired life, Swift kicked it by joining Dave Kannapell’s Tree Service. “It’s good exercise for you,” he...
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body of a missing Kentucky coal miner was found Monday evening in Harlan County. James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch, Kentucky while working at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill. Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say Brown was killed when a roof collapsed Sunday evening about 14,000 feet into the mine where he was working.
OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) – According to Charlie Shields, EMA Director of Ohio County, a crash on the Western Kentucky Parkway happened when a truck driver had a medical emergency. This happened at the 69 mile marker, Southbound. Shields says that the truck driver “went crossways” in the road, but he went to the hospital […]
CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - An Indiana woman was killed and two others were hurt early Saturday in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 67 in Clay County, according to the Arkansas State Police. Jessica Cruz, 37, of Portland, Indiana was a passenger in a 2008 Dodge Avenger going north on the...
BENTON, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen this man? Kentucky State Police are still looking for an inmate of the Marshall County Jail after he escaped Tuesday. Gregory S. Sullivan was last seen at the Marshall County Detention Center around 11 p.m. on March 15. Police describe him as a 38-year-old white man, around 5′ […]
A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On March 16 around 6:26 a.m., the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 5500 block of Rucker Road, says HCSO. HCSO says that upon arrival to the wreck, a semi-tractor trailer had stopped in the middle of the...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed on Sunday. Around 11:30 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to St. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital to respond to a woman who had been shot, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. Officers said the woman was brought to the hospital by private means.
OPD tell 6 News one person was taken to the hospital with CPR in progress. Police were called to the scene with reports of a person falling from a building. Police tell 6 News one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Parade in Omaha's Old Market returns...
