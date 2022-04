“We’ll create good jobs for millions of Americans, modernizing roads, airports, ports and waterways all across America,” President Biden said during his first State of the Union address on March 1. “And we’ll do it all to withstand the devastating effects of the climate crisis and promote environmental justice.” It was the first time a U.S. president has spoken explicitly of using environmental justice as a guiding ideology for their policy goals.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 26 DAYS AGO