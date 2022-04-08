Fundraiser Set Up For Roseville Officer Who Was Shot

HOUSTON — Family members and civil rights activists are outraged after the four Houston police officers who killed a man in 2020 were reinstated earlier this week. They said Nicholas Chavez was suffering from a mental health crisis when he was shot 21 times in April 2020. Authorities said Chavez was holding a piece of rebar and had grabbed a Taser that had already been discharged when the officers opened fire. Then-Police Chief Art Acevedo fired the officers after the shooting, saying at the time, "The discharge of those 21 shots by four of those members are not objectionably reasonable."

