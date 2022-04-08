ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fundraiser Set Up For Roseville Officer Who Was Shot

By Kim David
 3 days ago
Roseville, MN (KROC AM News) - A GoFundMe site has been set up that is connected to the Roseville police officer who was shot in the face Tuesday night by a man who was firing a gun in a residential neighborhood. Ryan Duxbury has been...

US News and World Report

Kalamazoo Officer Kills Man Who Shot at Officers, Police Say

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A Kalamazoo police officer fatally shot a man Sunday when that man fired a handgun toward officers, authorities said. The shooting happened about 10:30 a.m. after officers were called to a neighborhood south of the city’s downtown area about what the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety called “suspected criminal activity.”
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KHOU

Rally planned outside of HPD headquarters to protest reinstatement of 4 officers who shot Nicholas Chavez to death in 2020

HOUSTON — Family members and civil rights activists are outraged after the four Houston police officers who killed a man in 2020 were reinstated earlier this week. They said Nicholas Chavez was suffering from a mental health crisis when he was shot 21 times in April 2020. Authorities said Chavez was holding a piece of rebar and had grabbed a Taser that had already been discharged when the officers opened fire. Then-Police Chief Art Acevedo fired the officers after the shooting, saying at the time, "The discharge of those 21 shots by four of those members are not objectionably reasonable."
HOUSTON, TX
Minnesota Police Officer Shot; Suspected Gunman Dead

Roseville, MN (KROC AM News) - A shooting in a Twin Cities suburb Tuesday left a suspect dead and a police officer in the hospital. The Roseville Police Dept. is reporting the deadly incident began around 7:30 pm when officers were called to a neighborhood to check a report of “shots fired.”
ROSEVILLE, MN
KIRO 7 Seattle

Officers who shot suspect testify as inquests resume

SEATTLE — Two police officers who fired at a 19-year-old suspect during a 2017 shootout in Downtown Seattle testified Wednesday before a King County inquest jury. Damarius Butts was killed nearly five years ago, and the testimony comes as inquests into police shootings return to King County. Canek Gordillo...
SEATTLE, WA
Statewide Alert For Minnesota Shooting Suspect

Pelican Rapids, MN (KROC AM News) - Authorities in west-central Minnesota are investigating a shooting and as of Sunday night, were trying to locate the suspected shooter. The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide alert in hopes of finding the suspect. He has been identified as 36-year-old Phoutthasa Prathane. The...
PELICAN RAPIDS, MN
Minnesota Mother Charged With Overdose Death of Her Young Son

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - Conditional bail was set at $250,000 today in the case of a Twin Cities woman charged in connection with the death of her young son. The second-degree manslaughter charge against 34-year-old Queenetta McDaniel stems from an investigation that began on December 7, 2020, when three-year-old Amier McDaniel was found dead in an apartment in West St. Paul. The Maplewood woman called 911 after she woke and found her son was not breathing. According to the criminal complaint filed in Dakota County Court, an autopsy determined that the child's death was caused by acute fentanyl toxicity.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
