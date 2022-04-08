ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, MN

Fundraiser Set Up For Roseville Officer Who Was Shot

By Kim David
 3 days ago
Roseville, MN (KROC AM News) - A GoFundMe site has been set up that is connected to the Roseville police officer who was shot in the face Tuesday night by a man who was firing a gun in a residential neighborhood. Ryan Duxbury has been...

KARE 11

Woman stabbed, set on fire in St. Paul warehouse identified

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has identified the woman severely burned and stabbed to death inside a St. Paul warehouse Tuesday morning as Kelli R. Goodermont, 44, of Bloomington, Minnesota. Authorities have identified the suspect as Patrick Morris Simmons, 44 , also of Bloomington, who...
Bring Me The News

Amir Locke's mother says she is 'disgusted' with the City of Minneapolis after charging decision

Amir Locke's family said they are "deeply disappointed" no criminal charges will be filed in connection with the 22-year-old's police killing. "No family should ever suffer like Amir’s again," they said in a statement released through attorney Ben Crump Wednesday, shortly after the Hennepin Count Attorney's Office and Minnesota Attorney General announced SWAT officer Mark Hanneman will not be criminally charged for fatally shooting Locke.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Ex-boyfriend charged in horrifying killing of woman at St. Paul workplace

Workers at a St. Paul warehouse watched in horror Tuesday morning as a fellow employee was killed by her former partner. Patrick M. Simmons was charged Wednesday in Ramsey County with second-degree murder in the grisly killing of Kelli Ranning Goodermont. Authorities had said the 44-year-old mother-of-three was reported on fire at 1700 Wynne Ave around 9 a.m. that day. Simmons was arrested shortly after, with police saying he'd left the murder scene to set his Bloomington home on fire.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Roseville, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Roseville, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Bring Me The News

BCA identifies Roseville shooter killed by police, officer he shot in face

Authorities have revealed the name of the man shot dead by police in Roseville Tuesday evening, and the police officer he allegedly shot in the face. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has confirmed that Jesse Henri Werling, 53, of Roseville, died following the confrontation with police on the 2900 block of West Owasso Boulevard, next to Lake Owasso.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Grand Forks death ruled accidental

(Grand Forks, ND) -- The Grand Forks man who was found in an alley back in February has had his cause of death released. The Grand Forks Police Department says Anthony Valdez died of hypothermia, and his death is being ruled accidental. The 26-year-old was originally found in the alley...
GRAND FORKS, ND
AM 1390 KRFO

Security Camera Captures Gun Battle at Minnesota Shopping Center

Brooklyn Park, MN - The Brooklyn Park Police Department has released an incredible photo from a video that captured a gun battle outside a shopping center Friday afternoon. Very little information has been released at this time. The suburban Minneapolis law enforcement agency did report that officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Shingle Creek Crossings retail center just before 1:40 PM. Brooklyn Park police indicated they received reports from multiple callers that three suspects were involved and left in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota man found dead in burnt Wisconsin trailer home, suspect on the run

Authorities are searching for a homicide suspect after a Minnesota man was found dead in a burnt Wisconsin trailer home. An arrest warrant has been issued for Joseph P. Hadro (pictured above), the Polk County, Wisconsin, Sheriff's Office, as well as the Osceola Police Department, said Monday morning. The 44-year-old is wanted in connection with the death of a Minnesota man, whose body was found following a trailer home fire last week.
OSCEOLA, WI
CBS Minnesota

Driver Dies In Head-On Crash In Minneapolis

Originally published March 21 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died in a head-on crash that happened along Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis Monday afternoon. The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection with 26th Street. A witness told WCCO that the driver of a vehicle was heading south on Hiawatha at a high rate of speed before jumping through the median and into the northbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that crossed the median was extricated from the passenger side door, MPD said, and was said to be without a pulse when he was transported to the hospital. The police department later confirmed the driver had died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as 49-year-old Elbert Robinson of Minneapolis. The driver of the other vehicle was said to have suffered some facial injuries and was also transported to the hospital. That driver’s condition was not immediately available. It’s not yet clear what caused the first driver to cross over the median.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
US News and World Report

Kalamazoo Officer Kills Man Who Shot at Officers, Police Say

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A Kalamazoo police officer fatally shot a man Sunday when that man fired a handgun toward officers, authorities said. The shooting happened about 10:30 a.m. after officers were called to a neighborhood south of the city’s downtown area about what the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety called “suspected criminal activity.”
KALAMAZOO, MI
CBS Minnesota

4th Person Charged In Beating Death Of Minneapolis Man

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fourth person has been charged in the beating death of a Minneapolis man last spring. Carlos Macias-Aviles is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one with intent and one without, court documents filed in Hennepin County Thursday show. Three other people — Ivan Contreras-Sanchez, Arturo Morales-Ceras and Tomasa Leshae Martinez — have been charged in connection with the killing. According to a criminal complaint, family members reported a man — later identified as Manuel Mandujano — missing on April 4, 2021. People at an encampment for the unhoused told the family he was killed in a fight with...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Rochester, MN
ABOUT

106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kroc.com

