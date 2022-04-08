Add new comment

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 7 Best-Selling Small SUVs - New Subaru Crosstrek Makes A Bold Mark. The top 7 best-selling small SUVs through the year's first quarter include the 2022 Subaru Crosstrek. See how it's making a mark with the top-selling models. If things were normal, Subaru of America's two best-selling all-wheel-drive...

torquenews.com

Subaru Ascent Fails To Make Best 3-Row SUV List - Should You Avoid It?

The updated list of best 3-Row SUVs from Consumer Reports does not include the 2022 Subaru Ascent. Should new car shoppers avoid it?. What 3-Row midsize SUVs are the best for families? According to an updated list from Consumer Reports (by subscription), the 2022 Chevrolet Traverse is your best pick. They also include the Hyundai Palisade, Kia Telluride, and Toyota Highlander as other good choices. What about the 2022 Subaru Ascent?
CARS
torquenews.com

Subaru Has A New Streak Going But It's Not The Kind They Want

Subaru of America has a ten-month streak going, but it's not the kind they want you to know about. Check out five surprising facts you didn't know about the Camden, N.J. automaker. The 2022 Subaru Forester, Outback, Crosstrek, and other new all-wheel-drive models are hard to find because of record-low...
CAMDEN, NJ
torquenews.com

Upgrading From Toyota RAV4 to Highlander May Give Extra Cargo Space and Fewer MPG

Some Toyota RAV4 owners are making the switch to Toyota Highlander and are giving their accounts on Facebook’s Toyota Highlander Owner’s Group. Group member Izzy Bella asked a question on Facebook’s Toyota Highlander Owner’s Group asking if anyone had switched from owning a Toyota RAV4 to a Highlander. While we have previously written a lot of articles about the RAV4, especially the RAV4 Prime and Hybrid models, the Toyota Highlander seems to be a pretty popular switch among ex-RAV4 owners. Here are some comments that people wrote.
CARS
torquenews.com

Oil Change Failures: Expect the Unexpected

Here’s a good and not so rare reason why you cannot always fault the quickie oil change service center chain for a bad oil change experience. Plus, the most common oil filter change mistake DIY mechanics make. Engine Killing Oil Leak. In the past we’ve reported several articles about...
CARS
torquenews.com

Toyota’s Subsidiary Is Partnering Up With Tesla To Make Self-Driving Tech With Special Cameras

Toyota’s Woven Planet and Tesla plan to partner up and create cheaper ways of self-driving car technologies with cheaper cameras. Reuters’ Hynjoo Jin wrote an article on Wednesday saying, “Woven Planet told Reuters it is able to use low-cost cameras to collect data and effectively train its self-driving system, a "breakthrough" that it hopes will help drive down costs and scale up the technology.”
BUSINESS
torquenews.com

Don’t Get Scammed by a Great Looking Biodegradable Mercedes Like This Guy Did

When it comes to buying a used car, looks can be deceiving. Here’s how one guy got scammed by a great looking Mercedes when he took the vehicle at face value and failed to understand why used upscale luxury cars are often a money pit problem…and why some models are much worse than others.
CARS
torquenews.com

This Tire Choice Will Elevate The Mazda CX-50 Meridian

Mazda’s new 2023 CX-50 Meridian edition is an off-road variant that will offer Subaru Outback and Forester shoppers a new choice. Here’s why its tires will make a big difference in its performance. The new Mazda CX-50 Meridian will be an off-road capable crossover featuring many of the...
CARS
torquenews.com

Falken WildPeak A/T Trail Tire Review - Initial Impressions & MPG Impact

We test Falken’s WildPeak A/T Trail tires on a popular crossover SUV model. Here’s how to know if these tires are right for you. Crossover SUVs have been widely ignored by much of the tire industry. Until now. Falken recognized that many crossover owners like to travel on unpaved roads, logging trails, and summer-maintained-only rural roads all year round. Until recently, the choices were an all-season tires optimized for price, noise and fuel economy, an all-terrain tire optimized for hardcore off-roading, or a winter tire with a soft sticky compound great for ice and snow, but not much else. Falken recognized this need and opportunity and created a new tire specifically for those who want a better solution.
CARS
torquenews.com

GM and Honda Agree to Build Millions of Affordable EVs Together by 2027

GM and Honda announced the agreement saying they can develop and build the affordable EVs together, faster than either company can achieve on their own. General Motors and Honda say that they are expanding their cooperation on electric vehicles and the two auto giants plan to codevelop millions of affordable EVS. GM expects the vehicles to be on sale in North America in 2027. The new vehicles will be built on the Ultium battery platform that GM is already using to build the 2022 HUMMER EV supertruck as well as the 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ, 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV and 2024 GMC Sierra EV.
ECONOMY
torquenews.com

New Toyota Highlander Owners Choose the Hybrid Over the V6

The 2022 Toyota Highlander is a pretty anticipated family SUV. With third-row seating and a lot of cargo space, it is a very family-friendly SUV. For all you gas savers out there, yes it comes in a hybrid drivetrain too. People seem to like it. We recently wrote an article on.
CARS
torquenews.com

Polestar Will Build 65,000 EVs for Hertz Rentals By 2025

Hertz's latest EV fleet deal will see Polestar supply EVs to the rental giant over the next five years. Deliveries will begin with the Polestar 2 but could come to include vehicles the public hasn't seen yet. Polestar and Hertz announced a new deal on Monday which will see the...
CARS
torquenews.com

Ford Mechanic Talks About Transmissions That Self Destruct

An experienced Ford mechanic offers this warning to Ford owners who may not be aware that their transmission may be one of those known to self-destruct, but can potentially be averted if you know where to look for the developing problem with these specific transmissions. Known Issues with Transmissions. Just...
CARS
torquenews.com

Tesla Cybertruck At Cyber Rodeo In Austin, Some Secrets Revealed

A big rodeo party for the inauguration of Tesla Giga-Texas led to the discovery of new details about the Cybertruck, the long awaited Tesla electric pick-up. Basically the whole world was summoned to the great party, and absolutely nobody missed the appointment. Cyber Rodeo, the opening of the Austin Tesla Gigafactory, brought along not only a tremendous light and sound show, but also some new interesting details about the company's next launch: the Tesla Cybertruck. The monstrous electric pick-up already has a launch date and, while its development is completed, it was seen at the event and new information about it was provided.
AUSTIN, TX
torquenews.com

People Get So Many Things Wrong About Tesla

There are many things that people get wrong about Tesla, ranging from that Tesla is just a car company to that Tesla energy is never going to be a significant portion of the business. Let's go over a few misconceptions about Tesla now. People Get So Many Things Wrong About...
BUSINESS
torquenews.com

Chrysler to Unveil Updated Airflow EV Concept at New York Auto Show

Chrysler first debuted the Airflow EV Concept at CES earlier this year. Now, the automaker is showing an updated version. Chrysler is giving us a sneak peek of an updated version of the Chrysler Airflow EV Concept. We will see the automaker’s new vision for the battery-electric vehicle on Wednesday, when it will debut at the New York International Auto Show.
CARS
torquenews.com

Meet Subaru's First-Ever Wilderness Trim The Rugged Leone 4WD Wagon

The 2022 Subaru Outback and Forester Wilderness trim levels were not the first. Check out the Rugged Leone 4WD that started it all 50 years ago. You thought the 2022 Outback and Forester Wilderness trim levels were Subaru's first rugged off-pavement models. The Leone 4WD Estate Wagon started the off-road all-wheel-drive craze 50 years ago.
CARS
torquenews.com

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT is Like an Electrified Horse In The Wild

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT's top driving mode is called just that: Unbridled. In this review, we will take a look at the different specs and qualities of the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, which Torque News was test-driving this week. The loud calls for a "real electric Mustang" now should...
CARS
torquenews.com

Kia Leads In UK Market Thanks To Strong EV Sales

Kia leads in the United Kingdon’s vehicle market. Here are some interesting facts. Kia announced this past week that it is now the number one brand in the UK, citing data supplied by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). Kia’s Sportage is also the second-best-selling vehicle overall, and the Niro line is also a top-ten seller.
CARS
torquenews.com

These Giga Texas 4680 AA-Like Batteries Are Wholly Manufactured by Tesla

Hours ago Sandy Munro shared Tesla's 4680 cells in a structural pack from Giga Texas, where were wholly developed and manufactured by Tesla. Today Tesla is holding its Grand Opening of Giga Texas, called Cyber Rodeo and lots of interesting things are happening there. Let's take a look at these...
TECHNOLOGY

