ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Johnny Depp Net Worth: Is Amber Heard's Ex-Husband Still Wealthy Amid Legal Battles, Overspending Controversy?

By Jonnalyn Cortez
epicstream.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnny Depp is one of the most notable names in Hollywood. He’s not only an A-lister, but he’s also one of the most successful and highest-paid actors in the business. With that said, it’s easy to assume Johnny Depp has millions to his name. However, after all his alleged outrageous spending...

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Johnny Depp faces major setback in $100m Amber Heard defamation battle

Johnny Depp has suffered a setback in his ongoing $100m (£76m) defamation battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard.Pirates of the Caribbean star Depp sued Heard for libel after The Washington Post published her 2018 opinion piece, in which she wrote about her experience of domestic violence.Depp’s lawyers claim the article – which does not mention Depp by name – falsely implies the Aquaman star was physically and sexually abused by Depp when they were married.On Thursday (24 March), a judge ruled that Heard can argue to a jury that she should be protected from a libel lawsuit because her...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Amber Heard & Elon Musk: Their Rumored Relationship & Why He’ll Testify In Her Johnny Depp Trial

Johnny Depp called on the billionaire to reveal all of his communications with his ex-wife during the defamation trial. One of the most surprising people set to to testify in the defamation trial for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Elon is expected to testify via video call during the trial, via court documents. The SpaceX founder has been subpoenaed to turn over all communications that he had with Amber about her ex-husband, as well as all the messages from various points in their alleged relationship. Many texts are expected to be read and released as a result of the trial. Find out all the details about why Elon is being called on to testify here.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Elon Musk's girlfriend was apparently 'fully aware' of baby number two with Grimes

Musician Grimes practically broke the internet last week after revealing that she and Elon Musk had welcomed their second child, despite the former couple seemingly no longer being together. In fact, Musk has been dating Australian actor Natasha Bassett for several months (according to Hollywood Life) – but, what does the 24-year-old actually think of her boyfriend's new arrival with his ex?
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
Tim Burton
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Nick
Person
Donnie Brasco
epicstream.com

George Clooney, Amal Alamuddin Fury: Couple Fighting After Visiting President Joe Biden? Money Monster Actor Allegedly Disappointed His Wife For Not Entering Politics

There is no denying that George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin are among the most talked-about couples in Hollywood today. The pair has been making it to the headlines over and over again, even if they continue to keep details of their marriage and personal life under wraps. Just like any...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Effingham Radio

James Franco And Elon Musk To Testify For Amber Heard In Upcoming Trial

After being postponed several times, the trial for Johnny Depp‘s defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard will begin on April 11th. People reports that James Franco and Elon Musk are set to testify for Heard. Depp filed the lawsuit in 2019 after Heard wrote an op-ed piece for The Washington...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp’s Severed Finger: Is It True Amber Heard Cut It Off?

Johnny Depp alleged that his ex-wife Amber Heard cut off his finger by throwing a bottle at him in anger. Here we break down the allegations ahead of their upcoming trial. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are going back to court for a long-delayed defamation trial, and we’re here to break down the details of their often volatile relationship. Johnny accused Amber of severing his finger during a passionate fight that turned violent, and, ahead of their trial, we’ll look into what really happened between the former couple.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp & Paul Bettany’s Texts About ‘Drowning’ Amber Heard To Be Read At Upcoming Trial

Johnny Depp and Paul Bettany suggested in text messages ‘drowning’ Amber Heard before they ‘burn her’ to determine if she was ‘a witch’ per court docs. Johnny Depp, 58, is getting ready to face off in court against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 35 — who he’s suing for $50 million in a defamation lawsuit that claims that Amber “destroyed” his career by penning an article in The Washington Post in 2018 about being a survivor of “sexual violence.” In court documents obtained by HollywoodLife, the jilted exes listed in their Exhibit List a text message conversation from 2013 between Johnny and his friend, actor Paul Bettany, 50. In the texts, the two actors discuss “drowning” Amber to ensure that she is “not a witch” — and their private messages are now set to be read out loud during the trial. The trial set to begin on April 11, 2022, in Fairfax County, Virginia.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Net Worth#Sleepy Hollow
wonderwall.com

Amber Heard says she's still paying the price for 'speaking out against men in power' ahead of $50M libel trial with ex Johnny Depp, plus more news

Amber Heard addresses upcoming courtroom showdown against ex, Johnny Depp. Amber Heard is taking a break from social media as she and her ex, Johnny Depp, head back to court. "I'm going to go offline for the next several weeks," Amber, 35, told her Instagram and Twitter followers on April 9. "As you may know, I'll be in Virginia, where I face my ex-husband Johnny Depp in court. Johnny is suing me for an op-ed I wrote in the Washington Post, in which I recounted my experience of violence and domestic abuse," she wrote, referencing the 58-year-old actor's $50 million libel suit against her. "I never named him, rather I wrote about the price women pay for speaking out against men in power. I continue to pay that price, but hopefully when this case concludes, I can move on and so can Johnny. I have always maintained a love for Johnny and it brings me great pain to have to live out the details of our past life together in front of the world." Amber concluded by acknowledging "the ongoing support I've been fortunate to receive throughout these years," adding, "in these coming weeks I will be leaning on it more than ever." The former couple previously faced off in court in 2020 amid Johnny's suit against British tabloid The Sun, which he claimed had defamed him by referring to him as "a wife beater" in 2018. A judge found in favor of the publication after Amber testified he'd assaulted her before and during their marriage.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Amber Heard shares public message about Johnny Depp ahead of trial

Amber Heard has shared a public message ahead of “facing” ex-husband Johnny Depp in court.The defamation case is scheduled to begin on Monday (11 April) in Fairfax, Virginia, and Heard has expressed hope that, once it concludes, the pair can “move on”.This latest trial stems from a complaint filed in 2019 by Depp, who alleges Heard defamed him in an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018. In the op-ed, she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse”. He has asked for $50m (£38.4m) in damages.Heard filed a counterclaim, accusing Depp of allegedly orchestrating a...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Michael Bay Defends Will Smith, Would '100 Percent' Work With Actor After Oscars Controversy

Most people have been keeping their distance from Will Smith since the controversy during the 94th Academy Award where the Suicide Squad star slapped Chris Rock for joking about his wife. However, there's one person who is actually eager to work with Smith all over again. Filmmaker Michael Bay says he would "100 percent" work with the Bad Boys actor despite the incident at the 2022 Oscars.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp trial - live: Amber Heard and actor arrive at Virginia court for $50m defamation case

Johnny Depp’s multi-million defamation lawsuit against his former wife, Amber Heard, will begin in Virginia later today.He claims a 2018 article written by Heard in The Washington Post – in which she spoke about domestic violence towards women – implied Depp, her former husband, was an abuser. Although the 35-year-old did not name the actor, lawyers for Depp say Heard’s allegations have made it difficult for the 58-year-old to land roles he previously did. Depp is known for starring in films such as Pirates of the Caribbean, Sweeny Todd and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Heard has appeared in...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Ezra Miller Reprimanded by WB Following Latest Controversy

Ezra Miller has once again found himself in the center of a horrific scandal after throwing several meltdowns in Hawaii a couple of weeks ago. According to reports, Miller was involved in separate incidents where he displayed aggressive behavior, even going as far as threatening a couple that he'll murder them. For weeks now, fans have demanded Warner Bros. to take action and have him removed from the DC Extended Universe.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Eddie Murphy's Beverly Hills Cop 4 Gets A Director

A director has reportedly been found for Eddie Murphy's Beverly Hills Cop 4. The next installment in the fan-favorite comedy franchise is taking a detour from the big screen for Netflix, as Murphy reprises his role as Detroit cop Axel Foley. According to Deadline, newcomer Mark Molloy is being tapped to replace the exiting Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who were originally going to helm the project. The directing duo ended up taking the reigns of the HBO Max DC film Batgirl. They're no strangers to continuing hit franchises, having directed 2020's Bad Boys for Life with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

X-Men Star Hugh Jackman Reveals How He Used His Wolverine Role to Avoid Deportation

Hugh Jackman established his renowned career by appearing in the well-acclaimed live-adaptation of Marvel Comics, X-Men. Jackman had played the Wolverine nine times in live-action, with three origin films over the span of almost two decades, entitling Jackman to a Guinness World Record for the longest career as a Marvel character. Jackman's Wolverine was last seen on 2017's Logan, which is Jackman's way of saying goodbye to the character after starring for more than two decades. Logan was a box-office success, grossing over $619 million worldwide, and was also nominated for Best Adapted screenplay at the 2018 Academy Awards.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy