Oklahoma City, OK

Myrio Therapeutics and Pure MHC Announce Collaboration to Research and Develop Novel, Targeted Antibody-Based Cancer Therapies

By Terry Windall
By Terry Windall
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Pure MHC, LLC and Myrio Therapeutics Pty Ltd (Myrio) today announced a collaboration to develop new antibody-based oncology therapeutics. The companies will combine Pure MHC’s proprietary offering of MHC peptide targets for oncology with Myrio’s revolutionary Retained Display(tm) (ReD) antibody discovery process...

massachusettsnewswire.com

Nature.com

First soluble TCR therapy opens 'new universe' of cancer targets

T cell receptor bispecific agents provide off-the-shelf therapies for targeting intracellular tumor antigens. These bispecific TCR agents can also potentially direct the body to attack cells expressing any cancer-related intracellular proteins, which are digested into peptides and presented on the cell surface to the immune system by human leukocyte antigen (HLA) molecules - and this, as David Scheinberg, a molecular pharmacologist who heads the Center for Experimental Therapeutics at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, points out, "really opens the door to a new universe of targets."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Nature.com

Should mutant TP53 be targeted for cancer therapy?

Mutations in the TP53 tumour suppressor gene are found in ~50% of human cancers [1,2,3,4,5,6]. TP53 functions as a transcription factor that directly regulates theÂ expression of ~500 genes, some of them involved in cell cycle arrest/cell senescence, apoptotic cell death or DNA damage repair, i.e. the cellular responses that together prevent tumorigenesis [1,2,3,4,5,6]. Defects in TP53 function not only cause tumour development but also impair the response of malignant cells to anti-cancer drugs, particularly those that induce DNA damage [1,2,3,4,5,6]. Most mutations in TP53 in human cancers cause a single amino acid substitution, usually within the DNA binding domain of the TP53 protein. These mutant TP53 proteins are often expressed at high levels in the malignant cells. Three cancer causing attributes have been postulated for mutant TP53 proteins: the inability to activate target genes controlled by wt TP53 (loss-of-function, LOF) that are critical for tumour suppression, dominant negative effects (DNE), i.e. blocking the function of wt TP53 in cells during early stages of transformation when mutant and wt TP53 proteins are co-expressed, and gain-of-function (GOF) effects whereby mutant TP53 impacts diverse cellular pathways by interacting with proteins that are not normally engaged by wt TP53 [1,2,3,4,5,6]. The GOF effects of mutant TP53 were reported to be essential for the sustained proliferation and survival of malignant cells and it was therefore proposed that agents that can remove mutant TP53 protein would have substantial therapeutic impact [7,8,9]. In this review article we discuss evidence for and against the value of targeting mutant TP53 protein for cancer therapy.
CANCER
biospace.com

A Bone-afied Discovery: Researchers Develop Universal Skeleton Key for Druggable Targets

Many drugs work by matching up to a pocket or molecular receptor on a protein, like a key into a lock. Some proteins have been dubbed “undruggable” because no obvious pocket or receptor has yet been found. Now, Dr. David Baker from the University of Washington may have found a kind of “skeleton key” to fit all locks — specifically, he created an algorithm to design “keys” to unlock these proteins. Baker and his team published their research in the journal Nature.
SCIENCE
Yale Daily News

Novel Yale-developed stem cell therapy helps prevent hip replacements

Daniel Wiznia, an assistant professor of orthopaedic surgery at the Yale School of Medicine, is developing a new stem cell-based preventative treatment for patients at risk of a hip collapse. According to Wiznia, certain patients suffer from osteonecrosis, a condition where the blood supply to the bone is cut off...
NEW HAVEN, CT
MedicalXpress

Novel therapeutic strategy shows promise against pancreatic cancer

Pancreatic cancer is notoriously difficult to cure or even treat. Now, a new strategy devised by scientists at Albert Einstein College of Medicine has succeeded in making pancreatic tumors visible to the immune systems of mice and vulnerable to immune attack, reducing cancer metastases by 87%. The paper describing the findings published online today in Science Translational Medicine.
CANCER
Coinspeaker

Bank of Canada Announces CBDC Research Collaboration with MIT

The central bank has in the past hinted that the launch of a CBDC in the neighboring US could be a catalyst for a Canadian CBDC. The Central bank of Canada has announced that it will work with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to research Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC).
MARKETS

