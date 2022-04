Lifestyle gaming organization XSet has acquired Astoic Management and brought its cofounder, Lonnie Anthony, on board as chief innovation officer. Terms were not disclosed. Anthony and partner Rob Martin cofounded Astoic Management in Beverly Hills, representing the likes of Floyd Mayweather, Migos rapper Offset, Ronnie2K and Cassie Athena among others. He was instrumental in integrating celebrities into the NBA 2K video game series and built a campaign for Offset with New Era and the Atlanta Braves. Astoic also helped XSet announce that rapper Tee Grizzley is joining the organization live in game during a storyline inside Tee’s Grand Theft Auto Roleplay server.

BUSINESS ・ 32 MINUTES AGO