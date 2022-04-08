ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

Sen. Casey Celebrates Confirmation Of Brown Jackson

By Tyler Friel
wisr680.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocratic Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey is praising the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. “Judge Jackson’s nomination is an important step to bringing us closer to having our institutions better...

www.wisr680.com

Comments / 2

Indianapolis Recorder

Smith: ‘I’m sorry, (Judge) Jackson’

The political theater surrounding the historic nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court has often been equally amusing and frustrating, especially because the outcome is pre-determined given Democratic control of the Senate. The only suspense is whether any Republicans will vote for her. Presidents have made 165...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Senator Marsha Blackburn: What Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Confirmation Means For The Future Of The Supreme Court

Tennessee Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to react to the Senate confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. “Judge Jackson will be the first progressive to be on the Supreme Court, and that is what they wanted, was to have someone there so that as dissents are written, you’re going to have a progressive point of view that is brought forward and that’s what they’ve wanted. And for people that say, well, you know, it doesn’t change the balance of the court, no, it does. Because instead of having a classic liberal like Breyer was, what you now have is a progressive who is going to push further and further Left. That is what the American people are beginning to move away from. And the President can nominate whomever he wants. He had started out leaning toward Michelle Childs out of South Carolina, who is a more moderate Democrat. And then he was getting so much heat from the Left and the progressive wing of the party that he pivoted and went to Jackson, who was the most liberal of the individuals up for consideration.”
TENNESSEE STATE
HollywoodLife

Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Husband And Daughters Applaud Her Confirmation At WH Ceremony

Patrick G. Jackson sat proudly with his daughters Talia and Leila, as they celebrated Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic Supreme Court confirmation. Ketanji Brown Jackson’s husband Patrick G. Jackson and their daughters Talia and Leila all beamed with pride at the celebration ceremony for the designated Supreme Court Justice’s confirmation on Friday April 8. Ketanji’s husband and daughters looked so excited to see Ketanji deliver a tearful and powerful speech to celebrate the historic occasion. “It took just one generation to go from segregation to the Supreme Court of the United States,” she proclaimed.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MSNBC

Josh Hawley’s attempt to smear Ketanji Brown Jackson backfires

As Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearings approached, Senate Republicans boasted about how responsible they’d be. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said, for example, the process “will be thoroughly respectable, quite different from the way the Democrats treated Clarence Thomas, quite different from the way the Democrats treated Brett Kavanaugh.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Jimmy Kimmel teases Republicans over Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation hearings

Jimmy Kimmel has teased the Republicans over the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson that began on Monday (21 March). On his late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host joked that the hearings “give a number of our Republican senators a chance to compete in one of their favourite events: the subtle racism jamboree”.Kimmel specifically called out South Carolina’s Senator Lindsey Graham, saying that the politician “expects to be called racist at these hearings”.He then shared a clip of Graham’s “interesting” speech at the hearings, in which he expressly stated that nobody is going to equate...
CONGRESS & COURTS
People

The Obamas, MLK's Daughter and More React to Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court Confirmation

Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic confirmation to the Supreme Court of the United States is being celebrated from Washington, D.C., to Hollywood and beyond. On Thursday, the Senate voted to confirm President Joe Biden's lifetime appointment of Judge Jackson by a 53-47 vote in the chamber. Jackson will be sworn in this summer following the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer.
