Politicians in Northern Ireland have reacted with shock after ferry giant P&O sacked 800 seafarers and replaced them with cheaper agency workers.There were calls for the UK Government to intervene to ensure the “vital” Larne to Cairnryan service continued.DUP representatives said on Thursday that a conversation with the chief executive of P&O had assured them that there would be no redundancies at Larne Port as a result of the action taken by the company.The move by P&O has prompted outrage from politicians and workers, many of whom refused to leave ships, leading to security guards with handcuffs being deployed to...

WORLD ・ 25 DAYS AGO