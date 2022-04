After playing a commanding Ortlieb’s set last weekend, Philly-via-Austin post-punk six-piece Blood are back with news of their latest project. The three-song Bye Bye will release on June 3rd via UK label Permanent Creeps Records; it was recorded at their Philly home base during lockdown, and mixed by Nancy Conforti. Creatively, as Blood shares on their Bandcamp page, it freed them from the constraints of limited studio time for artists on a budget, but stylistically they didn’t radically reinvent the wheel — this is the same Blood we heard on their debut EP Why Wait Till 55, We Might Not Even Be Alive, just a bit more in their element.

