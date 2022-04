MASSILLON – Massillon junior Ardell Banks announced his commitment to play football at the University of Toledo on social media Sunday evening. Banks, an honorable mention Northeast Inland District Division I selection last fall, posted on his Twitter feed, "100% Committed 'Where does it feel like home?'" Along with that was a picture of him in a Toledo uniform along with a statement announcing he will be a Rocket in the fall of 2023.

MASSILLON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO