A chill is in the air on this Thursday morning. We're waking up in the low 40s right now, which is about 20 degrees cooler compared to yesterday morning! A mix of sun and clouds will be the story once again today with highs a few degrees below average in the low 60s. The wind will kick back into high gear this afternoon! Sustained southwest winds around 15-20 MPH may gust near 30 MPH at times. Mostly cloudy skies return Friday as an upper level low meanders to our north. A few sprinkles can't be ruled out later in the evening Friday, but most stay dry.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 18 DAYS AGO