Much has been said about how the rise of remote work has made life easier for many professionals, but there are some tasks that require more effort when you’re not in the office. Most people use company-provided tech equipment for their work. When staff members are in the office, the IT team handles most routine maintenance and can remind everyone about best practices for security. However, when the staff is working remotely, the responsibility for basic maintenance of their tech equipment falls directly on them.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 27 DAYS AGO