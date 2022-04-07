ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, PA

Commission on Economic Opportunity to be honored at Friedman JCC gala

By Bill OBoyle
Times Leader
 3 days ago
The Commission on Economic Opportunity (CEO) will be honored at the Friedman JCC 2022 Tribute Gala. CEO is housed within the Monsignor Andrew J. McGowan Center for Healthy Living in Pittston. The Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank serves charitable organizations by providing food to alleviate hunger and promote proper nutrition, particularly among children and the elderly. Submitted photo

KINGSTON — The Commission on Economic Opportunity (CEO) will be honored at the Friedman JCC 2022 Tribute Gala.

The event, co-chaired by Taly Kornfeld and Karen Kalna Blum, will be held Wednesday evening, June 8, starting at 5:30 p.m.

CEO is housed within the Monsignor Andrew J. McGowan Center for Healthy Living in Pittston. The Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank serves charitable organizations by providing food to alleviate hunger and promote proper nutrition, particularly among children and the elderly.

The CEO Food Bank provides food assistance to the Friedman JCC and other faith-based and 501(c)3 nonprofit community organizations to distribute to area families in need. The Food Bank works to reduce hunger and promote proper nutrition in addition to preventing food waste. The Food Bank serves four counties in Northeast Pennsylvania: Lackawanna, Luzerne, Susquehanna, and Wyoming.

According to Gary Bernstein, Chief Executive Officer of the Friedman Jewish Community Center. “The JCC has truly benefited with its relationship and association with CEO. The JCC professionally operates Sara’s Table at the Kraus-Chaiken Food Pantry. The Friedman JCC has and continues to have a significant role in addressing the issues of food insecurity in our community. With CEO’s help, we are helping and providing for our NEPA community”.

Bernstein said this fundraising event will raise money for JCC programs services and to help serve those families and individuals in the community that are most in need.

“Every dollar raised allows us to support unforeseen expenses to help serve our community members in need through these challenging times,” Bernstein said.

Sponsorships and a virtual ad journal will be broadcast throughout the evening and will be replicated on the JCC website and Facebook pages.

Past JCC Tribute Gala honorees include: 2020 Allan Kluger, Esq, and Steve Davidowitz, 2021.

WBTV

Whitney M. Young, Jr. Gala to honor the accomplishments of local leaders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In an effort to spotlight and honor the impact of the accomplishments of local leaders in the Charlotte community, the Urban League of Central Carolinas will host the 2022 Whitney M. Young Awards Gala. The theme for this year’s gala is Renaissance to Resurgence: Educating a Movement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Aiken Standard

Aiken's best businesses, people honored at annual chamber gala

Some of Aiken's best and brightest were honored Thursday night at the 104th Aiken Chamber of Commerce's annual awards gala. Attendees, dressed to the nines, congregated within the Etherredge Center at USC Aiken, before eventually spilling out onto the campus lawns for "Bourbon, Bubbly and Business." "Thanks to Aiken’s collaborative...
AIKEN, SC
Times Leader

Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund Program Dashboard Now Live

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — A new program dashboard has launched with detailed data about the Commonwealth's homeowner relief program for individuals who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund, or...
POLITICS
Times Leader

Diamonds to Blue Chip for ‘30 Days of Strays’ campaign

Diamonds to Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge for calling attention to the problem of abandoned pets with their "30 Days of Strays." Blue Chip and other shelters do a great service to the region by helping helpless animals, and one of the most frustrating problems arises when people decide they want a pet, then decide its too much work and try to set them free or surrender them to shelters. Pets are not disposable. Please take the time to make sure you know what you're getting into and that you'll be able to fulfill the obligations.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

DCNR highlights the many benefits of trees in communities

WILKES-BARRE — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn says planting a tree is a simple act with a big impact. Dunn made the remarks Friday when she visited Carlisle, Cumberland County, to help plant trees and highlight the many benefits they provide to communities.
CARLISLE, PA
Times Leader

Downtown Rebound: Creating The Things We Wish Existed

"Create the things you wish existed" is one of my favorite quotes. It hangs on the wall of my downtown office and reminds me of the work we do at the Chamber. More prominently, it reminds me of the amazing, hard-working people in our community who live this quote every day.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

