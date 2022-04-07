Commission on Economic Opportunity to be honored at Friedman JCC gala

The Commission on Economic Opportunity (CEO) will be honored at the Friedman JCC 2022 Tribute Gala. CEO is housed within the Monsignor Andrew J. McGowan Center for Healthy Living in Pittston. The Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank serves charitable organizations by providing food to alleviate hunger and promote proper nutrition, particularly among children and the elderly. Submitted photo

KINGSTON — The Commission on Economic Opportunity (CEO) will be honored at the Friedman JCC 2022 Tribute Gala.

The event, co-chaired by Taly Kornfeld and Karen Kalna Blum, will be held Wednesday evening, June 8, starting at 5:30 p.m.

CEO is housed within the Monsignor Andrew J. McGowan Center for Healthy Living in Pittston. The Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank serves charitable organizations by providing food to alleviate hunger and promote proper nutrition, particularly among children and the elderly.

The CEO Food Bank provides food assistance to the Friedman JCC and other faith-based and 501(c)3 nonprofit community organizations to distribute to area families in need. The Food Bank works to reduce hunger and promote proper nutrition in addition to preventing food waste. The Food Bank serves four counties in Northeast Pennsylvania: Lackawanna, Luzerne, Susquehanna, and Wyoming.

According to Gary Bernstein, Chief Executive Officer of the Friedman Jewish Community Center. “The JCC has truly benefited with its relationship and association with CEO. The JCC professionally operates Sara’s Table at the Kraus-Chaiken Food Pantry. The Friedman JCC has and continues to have a significant role in addressing the issues of food insecurity in our community. With CEO’s help, we are helping and providing for our NEPA community”.

Bernstein said this fundraising event will raise money for JCC programs services and to help serve those families and individuals in the community that are most in need.

“Every dollar raised allows us to support unforeseen expenses to help serve our community members in need through these challenging times,” Bernstein said.

Sponsorships and a virtual ad journal will be broadcast throughout the evening and will be replicated on the JCC website and Facebook pages.

Past JCC Tribute Gala honorees include: 2020 Allan Kluger, Esq, and Steve Davidowitz, 2021.