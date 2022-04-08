ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Stuber, Edgar Wright & Elizabeth Karlsen Among 5 Added To British Film Institute Board

By Tom Grater
 3 days ago
The British Film Institute ( BFI ) has added five experienced executives to its Board of Governors.

Joining BFI chair Tim Richards , the CEO of cinema chain Vue, are: Monica Chadha , Board advisor and consultant; Elizabeth Karlsen ( Carol ), producer and co-founder of Number 9 Films; Laura Miele , Executive Vice-President and COO of Electronic Arts; Scott Stuber , Head of Global Film at Netflix; and writer, producer and director Edgar Wright ( Baby Driver ).

Each board member serves a term of four years and starts in May 2022. Recruitment for new BFI Governors to represent Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales is currently underway, the org said in a release.

The quintet join existing BFI Governors Michael Birshan, Idris Elba, Gerry Fox, Jay Hunt, Robin Saunders, Andrew Smith, Phil Stokes and Nell Whitley.

BFI Chair Tim Richards, said: “I am honored to be welcoming five new incredibly talented industry professionals to the BFI Board of Governors. These highly respected leaders will be joining a world-class Board that is a testament to the BFI and its vision under CEO Ben Roberts’ direction. Their knowledge and experience across film, television, games, technology and business combined with that of our existing governors, will be invaluable to the BFI and the industry as a whole. I very much look forward to welcoming them to the BFI and working together.”

BFI Chief Executive Ben Roberts, added: “It’s an exciting year for the BFI, as we develop and launch our ten-year strategy under a new leadership team. So I’m delighted that we have such incredible people joining Tim and the Board to support the BFI in a year of critical development – both for the organization and our fast-moving sector.”

