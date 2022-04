Each of our faith traditions call for us to care for creation. God calls each of us to protect people and our world. Our people and our world are hurting. Flooding and water quality are on our minds. We have researched water quality, cost, sewage, septic systems as well as flooding in Jacksonville. We have learned that these problems are interconnected. For example, flooding overloads septic systems. This causes septic systems to overflow and even pop out of the ground. Then, human waste gets into the ground water. When ground water is contaminated it impacts the river as well.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 29 DAYS AGO