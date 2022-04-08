Q&A – Could Disney’s Wokeness Hurt Florida’s Tourism?

“Today and every day, we Hulugans are united against all legislation that infringes on the basic human rights of the LGBTQIA+ community,” Hulu tweeted this morning, while Disney+ tweeted a statement that "we strongly denounce" all legislation that infringes on the basic human rights of people in the LGBTQIA+ community." In a series of tweets, ESPN said: "ESPN believes in inclusivity and denounces legislation and actions across the United States that infringe on any human rights. We stand with our LGBTQIA+ colleagues, friends, families, and fans. We'll continue to partner with organizations that support the LGBTQIA+ community, be accountable where we fall short of expectations, and never stop telling stories about LGBTQIA+ athletes, like the ones that we’ll be sharing in this thread."

FLORIDA STATE ・ 20 DAYS AGO