Florida State

Q&A – Could Disney’s Wokeness Hurt Florida’s Tourism?

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Each day I feature a listener question sent by one of these methods. iHeartRadio: Use the Talkback feature – the microphone button on our station's page in the iHeart app. Today's Entry: Hey Brian, I've got...

wjno.iheart.com

WDW News Today

Florida Passes New ‘Stop WOKE’ Act Which Requires Disney and Other Private Companies to Alter Diversity Training

Following almost adversarial comments from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis related to the company’s denouncement of the Parental Rights in Education bill, colloquially called “Don’t Say Gay”, the Florida Legislature has passed a second bill, entitled the “Stop WOKE Act”, targeting Disney and other companies’ diversity training programs.
FLORIDA STATE
Fast Company

Disney backtracks over Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

In case you haven’t heard, there is new legislation in Florida, popularly dubbed the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, which limits discussions regarding gender identity and sexual orientation in educational environments. Disney is a major presence and employer in Florida, and both fans and employees were upset by the company’s lack of response to the bill. This is Fast Company’s Brand Hit or Miss of the Week.
FLORIDA STATE
Primetimer

Disney+, Hulu, ESPN, Marvel and more Disney companies denounce Florida's "Dont' Say Gay" bill amid a companywide walkout

“Today and every day, we Hulugans are united against all legislation that infringes on the basic human rights of the LGBTQIA+ community,” Hulu tweeted this morning, while Disney+ tweeted a statement that "we strongly denounce" all legislation that infringes on the basic human rights of people in the LGBTQIA+ community." In a series of tweets, ESPN said: "ESPN believes in inclusivity and denounces legislation and actions across the United States that infringe on any human rights. We stand with our LGBTQIA+ colleagues, friends, families, and fans. We'll continue to partner with organizations that support the LGBTQIA+ community, be accountable where we fall short of expectations, and never stop telling stories about LGBTQIA+ athletes, like the ones that we’ll be sharing in this thread."
FLORIDA STATE
Jason Weiland

Check your SPAM – it could be worth $3 million

If you are like me, you never open your email’s SPAM folder. The only time I go in there is when someone specially asks me to check for a missing email message. But recently I took a deep dive and paid attention to what was in there and I found that more often than not, emails I didn’t know I was missing were there, especially in Gmail.
MICHIGAN STATE
#Disney World#Q A#Wokeness Hurt Florida#Parler Twitter#Iheart
FOXBusiness

Disney backlash over Florida bill could sour Oscars night

The LGBTQ backlash against Disney over its response to Florida’s parental rights bill could sour Oscars night, which is already on a downward ratings slide. The 94th Academy Awards airs Sunday evening on Disney-owned ABC and will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. It comes amid simmering tensions at Disney after its CEO, Bob Chapek, condemned the Republican-led Parents Rights in Education bill in Florida – dubbed by Democrats the "Don't Say Gay" bill – which bans school employees from giving classroom instruction on "sexual orientation" or "gender identity" in kindergarten through third grade.
FLORIDA STATE
Motley Fool

This Is How Much (More) Walt Disney's Ad-Supported Version of Disney+ Could Make

Several streaming services are already operating successful hybrid business models. With a little more revenue per subscriber, Disney's direct-to-consumer effort could move into the black. While specifics are still lacking, investors at least have an idea of its potential pricing power. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
BUSINESS
TheWrap

Ben Shapiro Teases Daily Wire Children’s Programming to Challenge ‘Woke’ Disney

Ben Shaprio, the conservative news commentator who has previously raged against Disney for the perceived “woke” undertones of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” (among other things), hit back at the company again Thursday for “catering” to woke factions within the company as it responds to the fallout from its response to the “Don’t Say Gay” bill in Florida. He also vowed to create original children’s programming via his company The Daily Wire.
TV & VIDEOS

