ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Things are about to get tougher at the Masters. Here's why that bodes well for Tiger Woods

By Ken Willis, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nkDN6_0f3IkzoP00
Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

AUGUSTA, Ga. — We’ve long known of his Sunday Red, but as if he needed any more attention, Tiger Woods trotted out the Thursday Raspberry for the opening round of the Masters.

Around here, naturally, they’d probably prefer Azalea Pink. OK, maybe fuschia.

Whatever, there was no missing Tiger Thursday at Augusta National. He was the guy surrounded by more gallery, it seemed, than the rest of the 91-man field combined.

The final four threesomes Thursday featured some tall timber, including Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy. By then, Tiger was on the opposite side of the property, working through Amen Corner and beyond.

It’s no understatement — the folks watching Tiger’s younger cohorts starting their rounds had plenty of elbow room. Compared to the norm, the first-fairway-and-green gathering felt more like Thursday at the Quad Cities Open.

Sometimes he was brilliant, other times he was scrambling. We saw all of the Tiger Woods traits Thursday … including a new shirt.

This, by the way, ain’t the norm.

The first round of Tiger’s well-documented comeback was hard work, but not in the way we expected. There was little sign of a physical struggle, to the point that if you didn’t know of his damaged right leg, you might not even notice the slight limp.

No, this was the type of occasional struggle we’ve seen from Tiger Woods before, the type he’s famously navigated to keep within reach of the Sunday goal. There were some errant tee balls, a bad pitch and chip back-to-back on the eighth, but with some of the familiar great iron shots and clutch putts on display.

Masters: Tee times | Live blog | How to watch

He began and ended his day with bad tee shots but saves of par, the types of pars they like to say are as good as birdies, in the psyche if not on the card. He was never over par and never better than his finishing 1 under, which hints at a stability that’s rarely more misleading than it is at Augusta National.

“I fought back,” Tiger said after climbing the final hill at 18 and saving par with a classy pitch 10 minutes after a horrendous tee shot. “To end up in the red, I’m right where I need to be.”

Regardless of what happens over the next 18, 36 and 54 holes, Tiger might’ve already clinched Comeback Player of the Year.

Any physical strain Tiger is enduring will surely continue. But all sorts of strain will be spread around, and that has to help a guy who doesn’t flinch at such things. And “such things” are coming.

Course and tournament co-founder Bobby Jones liked to say he wasn’t out to punish bad shots, but to properly reward good shots. His standards were high.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AlKT7_0f3IkzoP00
Tiger Woods walks up the no. 18 fairway during the first round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. (Photo: Adam Cairns-Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY Sports)

Jones was also a lover of the links golf found in England and, particularly, Scotland, where his legend was practically as big as it was in his home country. He and course architect Alister McKenzie put touches of links golf into Augusta National here and there, but obviously couldn’t design Scottish-style links conditions, which include the types of gusts that even make a turtle widen his stance.

Nope, they couldn’t guarantee the gusts, but sometimes they invite themselves to the show, as they have this year. Early April in Augusta is quite the mixed bag. Thursday showed a bit of the variety — the slightest of mist in the morning, following overnight thunderstorms, and quite humid.

By late morning the sun arrived, and by lunchtime all the clouds were gone, the winds flexed to sweep away the humidity and hint, ominously, at a rough couple days ahead. Friday is looking like tolerable temps but winds into the 20s, and Saturday’s winds will near the 20 mph range while it might not reach 60 degrees.

Those who survive in contention will receive a wonderful Sunday, it appears, but first things first.

Majors played in the toughest conditions can take on the look of a log-rolling competition, except instead of two rollers, there are several, sometimes many. One by one, sometimes two by two, there’s just too much going on and they begin to tumble away. Sometimes it’s a slip, sometimes a spectacular plunge.

Jack Nicklaus won many majors this way, and not just the U.S. Open and PGA Championship, where thick rough and slick greens were the norm. The Masters could also become 72 holes of attrition. Jack’s winning scores at his six Masters show the range of possibilities: 2-under, 17-under, even-par, 2-under, 12-under, 9-under.

The winning score the past five years has averaged better than 13 under par. Hard to imagine that happening this weekend.

— Reach Ken Willis at ken.willis@news-jrnl.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Who is Tiger Woods’ caddie and how much does he make?

Tiger Woods is looking to win The Masters for the sixth time of his career. Here is who is caddie is and how much he makes. The third round of The Masters takes place on Saturday, Apr. 9, where golf legend Tiger Woods is looking to win the sixth green jacket of his career.
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reacts To Scottie Scheffler Winning The Masters

Tiger Woods gave it a valiant effort, but he quickly found himself out of contention to win his sixth green jacket. That honor instead goes to 25-year-old Scottie Scheffler, who took command early and never relinquished it. After Scheffler won the Masters with a 10-under score, Woods took to his...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Jim Nantz’s Comment On Tiger Woods Goes Viral

Tiger Woods is wrapping up the final round of the 2022 Masters tournament on Sunday afternoon. While the 15-time major champion was not in contention over the weekend, it was still pretty remarkable to see Woods back on the course. After all, Woods is just a little more than a...
GOLF
The Spun

Golf Fans Are Furious With Nick Faldo On Sunday

Longtime CBS golf analyst Nick Faldo just drew the ire of fans watching at home for ruining Rory McIlroy’s brilliant birdie on the final hole. McIlroy closed out his weekend at the Masters on an absolute heater, shooting an eight-under par 64 to finish at seven-under for the event. He’s the clubhouse leader and currently in second place, three shots behind Scottie Scheffler, who has six holes left.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scotland, GA
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Sports
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac’s Masters Towel Is Going Viral

Paige Spiranac is ready for The Masters. The former professional golfer turned sports media personality unveiled her 2022 Masters towel on social media on Tuesday morning. Spiranac, who played at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, has since become a sports media personality. Tuesday morning, Spiranac unveiled...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Spun

Scottie Scheffler Reveals What His Wife Told Him Sunday Morning

Scottie Scheffler entered Sunday as the leader at the Masters and turned in a strong final round performance to win the green jacket by three strokes. Scheffler had to face some pressure to close out the victory, and he admitted following his win that he suffered an anxiety attack this morning.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Who is Scottie Scheffler's wife? Meet Meredith Scudder

Scottie Scheffler is having the time of his life on the PGA Tour. He is a three-time winner, he is the World No.1 and he is on course to win his first major championship at The Masters. He picked up his first PGA Tour win at the WM Phoenix Open...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
Person
Jack Nicklaus
Person
Tiger Woods
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
Field Level Media

Tiger Woods: Words Can’t Describe Masters Return

Tiger Woods was all smiles while the patrons cheered despite the 15-time major champion completing his worst showing in 24 career trips to the Masters on Sunday. Woods carded his second consecutive round of 78 on the weekend at Augusta National to finish in 47th place — ahead of five players who made the cut.
GOLF
Golf.com

The 18 worst collapses in recent major championship history

Phil Mickelson. Rory McIlroy. Jordan Spieth. Dustin Johnson. Don’t worry, Louis Oosthuizen. You’re not alone. It happens to the best of them. Oosthuizen, you may remember, had one of the better majors seasons last year. Though he no doubt would rather forget. At both the U.S. Open and the Open Championship a month later, Oosthuizen held at least a share of the third-round lead, only to fall short — at the U.S. Open, he finished second, and at the Open Championship, Oosthuizen ended up tied for third. (He also finished runner-up at the PGA Championship, though he started Sunday in third.)
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masters#Augusta National
The Big Lead

Skip Bayless: Actually, Tiger Woods Won the Masters

Everyone knows that Scottie Scheffler won the Masters over the weekend with precious little drama. What Skip Bayless proposes, though, is that he didn't. The Undisputed star, who identifies himself as "the biggest Masters fan, golf fan" explained his rationale for such a take this morning. "It was the bland...
DOBBS FERRY, NY
CBS Sports

2022 Masters leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, golf scores today in Round 3 at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Chilly air and swirling winds are creating a unique atmosphere on Moving Day at the 2022 Masters as the leaders prepare to get on the course at Augusta National in an attempt to position themselves for a green jacket on Sunday. Scottie Scheffler remains the 36-hole leader at 8 under, five shots clear of the rest of the top 10, which are just getting started with their third rounds.
AUGUSTA, GA
Golf Digest

Masters 2022: This viral clip of Justin Thomas cold topping one into the core of the earth is hilarious ... but not quite what it seems

OK, so first things first. We’re not picking on Justin Thomas. Not only did he go out and fire an even-Bryson-par 67 at the Masters on Friday (followed by actual even-par in tough conditions on Saturday), but he’s one of best golfers on God’s green earth. We, to put it simply, are not. Still though, golf humbles even the greats from time to time, and unfortunately for Thomas, the cameras were rolling when it called his number on the ANGC range on Sunday morning. Sound up for the full experience.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

95K+
Followers
142K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy