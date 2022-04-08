On Air Today: Health Director Quintana Stewart on COVID-19

A former director of the Illinois Department of Public Health is a member of USA Today’s Woman of the Year project. State officials say Doctor Ngozi Ezike became the first African-American woman to lead the department in its 145-year history when she accepted the role in 2019. Officials say Ngozi helped lead the state through the worst days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The board-certified internist and pediatrician mother of four, who stepped down from the position on Monday, reportedly is also fluent in French, Spanish and the Nigerian language of Igbo.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 22 DAYS AGO