Orange County, NC

On Air Today: Health Director Quintana Stewart on COVID-19

By Aaron Keck
chapelboro.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrange County Health Director Quintana Stewart joins...

chapelboro.com

Effingham Radio

Former State Health Dept. Director Named To USA Today ‘Woman Of The Year’ Project

A former director of the Illinois Department of Public Health is a member of USA Today’s Woman of the Year project. State officials say Doctor Ngozi Ezike became the first African-American woman to lead the department in its 145-year history when she accepted the role in 2019. Officials say Ngozi helped lead the state through the worst days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The board-certified internist and pediatrician mother of four, who stepped down from the position on Monday, reportedly is also fluent in French, Spanish and the Nigerian language of Igbo.
Fortune

A new COVID wave is probably coming, and America just doesn’t seem to care

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It was a viral moment that elicited both nervous laughs and tears of joy from a pandemic-weary nation: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis awaiting his state's first COVID vaccine shipment in December 2020, staring at a delivery door like a child stares at a fireplace on Christmas Eve.
WMBB

Health officials study new COVID-19 variant

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – It is year three of the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. World health officials have identified another variant starting to spread around the world.  They’re calling it BA.2 a sub-lineage of the omicron variant.  The Centers for Disease Control said this sub-variant is now responsible for a quarter of new […]
KNOX News Radio

ND Health Department tweaks COVID-19 dashboard

As part of the shift from pandemic to an endemic phase of COVID-19 the North Dakota Health Department has ended its daily dashboard for reporting cases. Instead the department will compile a weekly report and look at trends over time. Health Officer Dr. Nizar Wehbi says the change aligns with...
#Covid#Air Today
WALA-TV FOX10

Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: COVID-19 Today

It is time to see what is coming up this Saturday on Perspectives with Eric Reynolds. Eric sits down Mobile County Health Department officials to see how COVID-19 is impacting the county after Mardi Gras. You will also hear about what protocols you should be practicing now, especially for children under 12.
ValleyCentral

Health workers reflect on two years of COVID-19

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It has been two years since Hidalgo County reported its first case of COVID-19. Since then, health care workers have been on a roller coaster ride of covid surges and overcrowding of hospitalizations. As the number of cases is starting to decline a registered nurse reflects on the past two years.  […]
KSNB Local4

COVID-19 Health Advisory discontinued in Hastings area

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In the weekly COVID-19 update on March 15, South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) reported the district had maintained an overall ‘moderate to substantial’ community transmission of SARS-CoV-2 for 14 days in a row. SHDHD Executive director Michele Bever said the department’s COVID-19 Health...
WTVR-TV

EPA issues new guidelines on air ventilation to prevent spread of COVID-19

The White House released new guidelines for ventilation and air quality in schools, colleges and businesses Thursday. It’s part of an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 indoors. The EPA’s new recommendations call for the creation of a clean indoor air action plan, optimizing fresh air ventilation, enhancing...
WOWK 13 News

Is COVID-19 over? Health experts weigh in

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – As the number of COVID-19 cases across the country continue to fall, some believe COVID-19 could be coming to an end or even believe it’s over already. Still, health officials in the Mountain State say residents should “learn to live with it” as we are far from an end. Is COVID-19 […]
