Click here to read the full article. As Russia has intensified its war in Ukraine, the Kremlin’s propaganda outlets have largely been shut off in the West — but Vladimir Putin has some not-so-subtle defenders nestled into America’s far-right media outlets. That includes from Fox News’ biggest boy, Tucker Carlson, as well as the folks of OAN. Arguably the front-runner for the most outrageous claim came from OAN correspondent Pearson Sharp, who speculated wildly in a segment last week that Putin’s decision to invade a sovereign country was actually the fault of — wait for it — President Biden. In no...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 27 DAYS AGO