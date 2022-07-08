The Sea Beast has dropped on Netflix — everything we know

The Sea Beast is an epic Netflix adventure film which tells the story of Jacob Holland, a legendary sea monster hunter whose life is turned upside down when a young girl, Maisie Brumble, stows away on his ship and finds an unlikely friend in a terrifying sea monster.

This animated sea escapade, which is now available to stream, is directed by Chris Williams, who has worked on the likes of Moana , Big Hero 6 and Bolt.

He told Variety : “ The Sea Beast is the kind of story I’ve always wanted to take on. It’s a tale of high adventure where our hero leaves the known world and ventures out into uncharted waters. As it turns out, I’m doing the same thing.”

Also according to Variety, The Sea Beast has also been inspired by the marvelous creatures on 16th and early 17th-century nautical maps.

Here’s everything we know about The Sea Beast…

The Sea Beast landed globally on Netflix on Friday, July 8. So you can watch it right now!

Jacob Holland is shocked when Maisie Brumble sneaks on-board. (Image credit: Netflix)

Who is in the cast of The Sea Beast?

The stars ready to set sail in The Sea Beast are Zaris-Angel Hator as Maisie Brumble, Karl Urban as Jacob Holland, Jared Harris as Captain Crow, along with Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Sarah Sharpe, Dan Stevens as Admiral Hornagold and Kathy Burke as Gwen Batterbie.

All aboard for a sea adventure! (Image credit: Netflix)

What is The Sea Beast about?

The official synopsis from Netflix reads: “In an era when terrifying beasts roamed the seas, monster hunters were celebrated heroes — and none were more beloved than the great Jacob Holland. But when young Maisie Brumble stows away on his fabled ship, he’s saddled with an unexpected ally. Together they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history.”

The Sea Beast is coming to Netflix this summer. (Image credit: Netflix)

Is there a trailer?

You can catch a glimpse of the exciting and magical sea venture unfold in the trailer below:

Another trailer has also been released during Geeked Week...

You can also catch a glimpse of this teaser clip where they come face-to-face with the terrifying sea beast...

