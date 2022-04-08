ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

23 Texts You've Probably Gotten If You Have A Latina Mom

By Pablo Valdivia
 2 days ago

1. This mom who likely sent this while her kid was sitting in the other room:

El mensaje de la persona que nunca quiero que me falte.

@CorridosYBandas 06:46 PM - 08 Jun 2020

2. This mom who had this telenovela-esque line ready to go because her calls went unanswered:

I think my mom wins most dramatic hispanic mom. 😂😂 She text me this because I took 30 mins to call her back 💀

@Pearll_Xo 01:47 AM - 28 Jul 2019

3. This mom who always has her eyes peeled:

About an hour before our 5 pm newscast today, my mom texts me a picture of an owl in our backyard saying, “watching you.” Casually threatening messages are a regular part of life with a Colombian mother.

@AlexisRivasNBC 12:35 AM - 26 Apr 2019

4. This mom who said what she needed to say, language barrier and all:

No one:Mexican moms trying to text in English: (Goodnight I love you my daughter beautiful) 😂 love my momma lmao

@brenduuuh9 05:12 AM - 17 Jan 2020

5. This mom who couldn't believe a facial costs as much as it does:

My friend sent me a screen shot of a convo between her &amp; her mom &amp; im havent been able to stop giggling. She said "when your moms salvi af"😭

@_jojo21_ 11:22 PM - 17 May 2017

6. This mom who got to the point:

when i make a snide comment to my mom she says "well this is what i think of you" and texts me a pic of my dog's butt

@bi_salvi 01:11 AM - 05 Jun 2014

7. This mom who is in need of constant contact:

#growingupcuban when ur mom texts are Cuban asf. She meant "let's go right now" 😂

@yaneisy1 08:44 PM - 15 Jul 2015
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eIsf1_0f3IgcKQ00

"You don't have a charge or what the hell is happening?"

Twitter: @yaneisy1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ppAwW_0f3IgcKQ00

"Are you coming?

Are you coming?"

Twitter: @yaneisy1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZsEW0_0f3IgcKQ00

"They're going to stay in the house with us."

"Let's go right now."

Twitter: @yaneisy1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IfprX_0f3IgcKQ00

"I'm calling you.

Helloooo.

Helloooo."

Twitter: @yaneisy1

8. This mom who told people to work way before Kim Kardashian did :

mexican mom things🥰

@melidactyl 11:05 PM - 02 Jul 2021
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JsEPY_0f3IgcKQ00

"What's happening with you?

Why are you doing this, you have to give yourself respect, you're very inconsiderate."

"What do you think I'm doing?"

"Look at the hour.

We have to work.

At what hour do you think I'll fall asleep?"

"You can go to sleep now but you don't want to."

"You think I'll fall asleep with you in the street?"

Twitter: @melidactyl

9. This mom who was busy, but not too busy to call:

this is what it's like when your latina mom tries to text im so done

@CatScrivner 01:21 AM - 13 Jul 2017

10. This mom who said, "IT'S TOO LATE":

Daaamn I f***ed it up hahaha https://t.co/i6w1YTx2fD

@_pinavelasco 12:35 AM - 12 May 2019

11. This mom who should go into graphic design:

I think my Mom made this Thanksgiving greeting to text me and it feels kinda goth and awkward...she's 84. And adorable. #Thanksgiving2020

@Latina_Schatje 06:09 PM - 26 Nov 2020

12. This mom who made a simple mistake:

nunca vengo al HEB con mi mama pero cuando vengo esto pasa

@cecyransom 02:31 AM - 02 Nov 2017
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rftja_0f3IgcKQ00

"I have the Nesquiks and the Nutella.

Where are you mom?"

"I'm on my way home, why?"

"MOM I came with you to H-E-B!!!"

"You never come with me little girl and I forgot you were with me...

I'll return right now."

Twitter: @cecyransom

13. This mom who redefined barbecue sauce and at least gave it her best shot:

Lmfaooo my mother meant to say “barbecue”

@GDiorr 05:31 PM - 21 Nov 2018
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wwlnX_0f3IgcKQ00

"Send me a photo of the 'varvi qui' sauce."

"What?

Barbecue?"

Twitter: @GDiorr

14. This mom who went from 0 to 100:

Mi mami es la más sentida del 🌍 jaja

@prisleon1 07:43 PM - 02 Nov 2017

15. This mom whose mind immediately went to witches, which is fair:

Accidentally ran over a chicken at my parents house. The chicken ended up being fine but this text from my mom had me dying. #mexicanmom #thingsmexicanparentssay #Mexican

@fafafoobie 12:05 AM - 01 May 2019

16. This mom who got tricked:

Mexican mom life hack: if you’re ever out “late” and your mom texts you asking where you are, say you’re at an open late grocery store and ask if she wants anything. I called my mom and said she wanted milk and cookies. When I got home she wasn’t mad cause I got her ,her things🥳

@sffrijol 07:37 AM - 07 Apr 2019

17. This mom who covered her bases an hour early:

Un clásico.

@MinetteDianella 05:33 PM - 05 May 2019
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46PY7W_0f3IgcKQ00

"Where are you?

It's already going to be 2 a.m."

Twitter: @MinetteDianella
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SzVww_0f3IgcKQ00
Twitter: @MinetteDianella

18. This mom who won't let you forget Lent:

You’re know you’re Hispanic when your mom sends you a text like this.

@yazii__ 10:00 PM - 14 Feb 2018
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZ5jq_0f3IgcKQ00

"Hi son, how are you?

Today meat isn't eaten.

Of any kind, it's Ash Wednesday.

And what are you going to give up?"

Twitter: @yazii__

19. This mom who doubles as a stern stylist:

You know you're Hispanic when your mom hits you with this text 😂👌🏼

@isamaru_ 07:15 PM - 28 Nov 2016

20. This mom who was making a suggestion without making a suggestion:

Instagram: @mariolopez

21. This mom who was just looking out for her kid:

Being Hispanic is your mom sending you texts about plátano sales

@kendryosorno 12:26 AM - 08 Sep 2019
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t1hHi_0f3IgcKQ00
Twitter: @kendryosorno

22. This mom who wanted a little drama with her cafecito:

cuban moms b so dramatic sometimes,, girl why are you sending me this with my buenos días text i’m scared 😭😭

@ttolerantleft 04:51 PM - 15 Sep 2021

23. And finally, this mom who proves that we will always be their "baby":

My last final for the semester is tomorrow but this is how my mom texts me before every test. Hispanic moms WILL ALWAYS baby you no matter how old you are💀💀

@J_Saenz8 02:18 AM - 07 May 2018
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41q3ZK_0f3IgcKQ00

"Good luck my king, sending you good vibes my little baby."

Twitter: @J_Saenz8

