LOWE's BEND, TN- Abrella Jo Neace Krause, age 86, died peacefully in her own home at Lowe's Bend, Hickman County, TN on March 1. She was born on Little's Creek, Breathitt County, KY in a log cabin her parents, Henry and Lily Neace, built, on Dec. 2, 1935 and brought into this world with the help of a mid-wife.

MILFORD, OH ・ 20 DAYS AGO