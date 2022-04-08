Statements from Georgia U.S. senators Jon Ossoff, Raphael Warnock on the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court of the United States.
Above: U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks in support of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as associate justice to the U.S. Supreme Court. Statement from U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., a member of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, who voted to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the next Associate Justice of...hometownheadlines.com
Comments / 0