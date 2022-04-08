ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson make public debut at ‘The Kardashians’ premiere

By Francesca Bacardi
 3 days ago

Pete Davidson supported girlfriend Kim Kardashian at the premiere of her new Hulu series, “The Kardashians.”

The couple arrived together Thursday and walked hand-in-hand before the “Saturday Night Live” star dropped off to allow the Skims founder to walk the carpet at Goya Studios solo.

Despite going their separate ways for the official carpet, the pair didn’t try to hide their romance from the cameras.

Kardashian, 41, honored late designer Thierry Mugler by wearing one of his gowns and paired it with a matching choker necklace. Davidson, 28, wore white sneakers and a white T-shirt with a Midnight Studios by Shane Gonzales black suit.

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star revealed to Variety that the new series would explore her and Davidson’s relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DCLC5_0f3Ie3mm00 Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their public debut at the “Kardashians” premiere.BACKGRID https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AVyEb_0f3Ie3mm00
The pair didn’t hide their romance from the cameras despite Kardashian walking the carpet solo.APEX / MEGA

“I have not filmed with him,” Kardashian said when asked whether Davidson will appear, “and I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away.”

Clearly, because he fully embraced them at her premiere!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pMvqx_0f3Ie3mm00
Kardashian previously said she will talk about Davidson on the show.APEX / MEGA

She did, however, tease that fans will get more in the show’s second season — even though the first one has yet to be released.

“I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season,” she shared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ymggF_0f3Ie3mm00 Kardashian honored late designer Thierry Mugler with her gown.Getty Images for ABA

The soon-to-be rebranded KKW Beauty founder promised viewers will learn “how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know.

“I’m definitely open to talking,” she continued, “and I definitely explain it.”

Comments / 114

GingerSnapped
3d ago

At first I thought Pete was just a jump off, but you know what, they seem happy. Good for them💙

Reply(7)
39
john Pando
3d ago

she's twice his age and will tire of him soon. don't worry, she will switch back to Brothers soon lol 😆

Reply(8)
27
Sher Lynne
3d ago

Wish she would take a break from “falling in love” and focus on her kids.

Reply(2)
23
