ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
London, KY

Rapper Dizzee Rascal sentenced for assaulting his ex

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

LONDON (AP) — British rapper Dizzee Rascal was sentenced Friday to a curfew and a restraining order for assaulting his former fiancée.

A judge at Croydon Magistrates’ Court in south London told the musician he must observe a 24-week curfew and wear an electronic tag. The judge also imposed a 12-month restraining order on the 37-year-old musician, whose full name is Dylan Kwabena Mills.

The musician was convicted last month of headbutting Cassandra Jones at a home in south London in June. Prosecutors said he pressed his forehead against hers and pushing her to the ground during a “chaotic” argument over money and custody arrangements for their two children.

When police, called by neighbors, arrived, Mills said “I’m the aggressor,” but later gave a prepared statement in a police interview, denying the allegations and claiming Jones had assaulted him.

Sentencing Mills on Friday, District judge Polly Gledhill said she wanted him to work on how he thinks and behaves, as he “lost his temper and used violence.”

She told the rapper he had shown “no remorse for this matter” and “you continue to place the blame on Ms. Jones — the victim in this case.”

Dizzee Rascal released his debut album, “Boy in Da Corner,” in 2003 and was among the first breakout stars from the distinctly British genre of hip-hop known as grime. His hits include “Bonkers” and “Dance Wiv Me.”

Comments / 0

Related
Radar Online.com

Singer Brandy Sued By 60-Year-Old Ex-Housekeeper For Alleged Age Discrimination

Singer Brandy is being dragged to court by her ex-employee who accuses the singer of firing her due to her age despite working together for decades. According to court documents obtained by Radar, the singer’s former housekeeper Maria Castaneda aka Elizabeth Juarez is suing her for failure to pay proper wages, failing to provide proper meal breaks, age discrimination, failure to prevent discrimination and wrongful termination.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mills, KY
City
London, KY
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
London, KY
Entertainment
The Independent

Sister of murdered Sabina Nessa says if family were white they would have been treated better

The sister of murdered primary school teacher Sabina Nessa has said if her loved ones were a “normal British white family” they would have been treated better.Jebina Islam claimed her family has received no support from the government and pointing out that the murder of Sarah Everard received more coverage in the press, questioned if ethnicity was the reason.Koci Selamaj, an “evil” sexual predator, was jailed for at least 36 years for the murder of Ms Nessa on Friday.In an interview broadcast on Monday morning, Ms Islam said she had had support from the Royal Borough of Greenwich and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NJ.com

Ex-Cape May councilman sentenced to 45 days for stalking ex-girlfriend

Former Cape May City Councilman Christopher Bezaire was sentenced Friday to 45 days in jail after pleading guilty to charges of stalking a former girlfriend and contempt of court. Bezaire, 43, was arrested last year on charges of stalking, invasion of privacy and cyber-harassment. The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office...
CAPE MAY, NJ
Daily Voice

Ex-Member Of Springfield Latin Kings Chapter Sentenced

A former member of the Latin Kings street gang has been sentenced after being busted illegally possessing a weapon while on supervised release for a previous drug conviction. Hector Adorno - also known as “King Gordo,” age 36, a former member of the Springfield Chapter of the Massachusetts Almighty Latin King and Queen Nation in Worcester County was sentenced in federal court in Boston to five years in prison and three years of supervised release on a firearm offense.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Popculture

'Moonshiners' Stars Cause of Death Confirmed

Moonshiners alum Lance Waldroup's passing one year ago came in shocking fashion and hit fans in the feels. According to TMZ, the confirmed cause of death for the young reality star isn't surprising given his connections to his long history of health issues. Waldroup's death is officially listed as the result of congestive heart failure, sparked by morbid obesity and cardiomyopathy in the end.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dizzee Rascal
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy