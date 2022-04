Drill results include 496 g/t AgEq over 5.3 metres and 866 g/t AgEq over 2.0 metres. THUNDER BAY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2022 / Wolfden Resources Corporation (TSX-V:WLF.V) ('Wolfden' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide the exploration results from its fall exploration program at its California Lake Project in New Brunswick. Drilling included 9 holes in some 1,368 metres across five target areas. The objective of the program was to test new drill targets and the potential to expand a couple of known silver-gold zones. This work discovered and confirmed the presence of five silver-gold-base metal zones and suggests the potential to add to them. The Company holds the mineral rights to a land package of 127 square kilometres in this portion of the Bathurst Greenstone Belt in New Brunswick.

ECONOMY ・ 17 HOURS AGO