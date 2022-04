A longtime fixture in McAdenville has announced plans for a notable redevelopment project there. [ALSO READ: McAdenville lights up for the holidays]. Pharr, a McAdenville-based company initially built around yarn manufacturing, announced today it would repurpose several former mill buildings in its hometown. The adaptive-reuse development would result in tens of thousands of square feet of office, retail and restaurant space at the facilities. The first piece of the project is expected to be ready in the coming months, the company said.

MCADENVILLE, NC ・ 26 DAYS AGO