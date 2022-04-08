ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Academy to meet Friday to discuss Will Smith’s fate over Oscars slap

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Academy Board of Governors is set to meet Friday in Los...

www.today.com

Comments / 1

Related
Thrillist

Will Smith’s Path to the Oscars Started with ‘Six Degrees of Separation’

Consider for a moment: you’re an up-and-coming television actor at the helm of a wildly successful sitcom. A move to the silver screen would seem like the inevitable next step, but your Hollywood bona fides are far from established. You anxiously await the call for your agent to tell you that you’ve made it, the big one has come through, you’re a multi-millionaire. All of your debts are cleared. You’re a leading man.
CELEBRITIES
Polygon

Will Smith’s best performances that probably should have won Oscars

Will Smith has been nominated for three Best Actor Oscars in his illustrious career, the latest being for his performance as ultimate tennis dad Richard Williams in King Richard (which also earned him his first Best Picture nomination as a producer). Smith is the rare bona fide movie star, a crowd-pleaser who has delighted audiences in a variety of roles for decades. It is frankly bizarre that he has never won an Oscar — King Richard follows Ali and The Pursuit of Happyness as his acting nominations, and we’ll see Sunday night if that translates to his first win.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
TODAY.com

Paula Patton responds to people roasting her for ‘unseasoned’ fried chicken recipe

For fans of fried chicken, Paula Patton’s well-intentioned take on the dish is far from cut and dried. In a recent video posted to the actor's Instagram, the “Four Kids and It” star shared how to make her “mom’s favorite fried chicken.” The post, which started out innocently enough, quickly received the ire of fried chicken connoisseurs on Twitter where the debate on how to properly clean raw chicken — and then fry it — was thoroughly rehashed.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Willow Smith Performs Live on Show That Made Father a Laughingstock Again

On her return to Saturday Night Live, Camila Cabello brought a guest with her. A very famous, controversial singer today because of her father. The Grammy Award nominee, 25, performed "Psychofreak" with Willow Smith, who is featured on the music video herself. Camila Cabello has returned as musical guest on SNL this weekend during an episode hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Daily Mail

Travis Barker's daughter Alabama, 16, receives support from her father and Kourtney Kardashian after announcing her new role as an ambassador for PrettyLittleThing

Travis Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler's daughter Alabama has been unveiled as the latest brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing on Monday. After announcing the exciting news to her more than 1.1 million Instagram followers, the 16-year-old singer received supportive comments from her dad and future stepmother Kourtney Kardashian. 'Let’s goooooo,'...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Shrugs Off Will Smith’s Oscars Punishment: ‘Who Wants to Go to That Anyway?’

The hosts of “The View” were pretty split Monday on whether Will Smith’s punishment from the Academy was enough. But for Joy Behar, it was nothing to write home about. On Friday, it was announced that Smith has been barred from the Oscars for 10 years as a consequence of him slapping Chris Rock during the awards ceremony last month. “This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith’s behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy,” the Academy said in a statement. “We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Oscars 2022: When is this year’s Academy Awards ceremony?

The 2022 Oscars are now just a matter of days away.Held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, the prestigious film awards ceremony will many of the industry’s biggest stars attend.The ceremony will take place on Sunday 27 March, with the event beginning at 8pm ET, or 1am (on 28 March) in the UK.It is expected to last for around three to four hours.Among those in the running for awards at this year’s Academy Awards are Will Smith, Jessica Chastain, and Jane Campion, whose Western drama The Power of the Dog is currently the frontrunner for Best Picture.You...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Nbc#Actor
TODAY.com

Mark Wahlberg thinks his new movie is the 'most important' he’s made. His kids disagree.

Mark Wahlberg has starred in over 50 movies spanning his career, but his most recent role might be his most special yet. During his interview with TODAY’s Willie Geist for an episode of Sunday Sitdown, Wahlberg referred to his upcoming film, “Father Stu,” as the “most important film” he has “ever done” in his decades-long career. The movie, which comes out on April 13, tells the story of a former Golden Gloves boxer who becomes an unlikely priest, a role which allowed Wahlberg to embrace his deep Catholic faith.
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Mark Wahlberg talks losing his mother while filming ‘Father Stu’

Actor Mark Wahlberg sits down with Willie Geist for an interview this weekend on Sunday TODAY and opens up on the loss of his mother, Alma, during the filming of his new movie, “Father Stu.” “She had always, always remained really positive,” Wahlberg says. “Her and my dad will always be my heroes.”April 8, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Moonshiners' Stars Cause of Death Confirmed

Moonshiners alum Lance Waldroup's passing one year ago came in shocking fashion and hit fans in the feels. According to TMZ, the confirmed cause of death for the young reality star isn't surprising given his connections to his long history of health issues. Waldroup's death is officially listed as the result of congestive heart failure, sparked by morbid obesity and cardiomyopathy in the end.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Time Out Global

Oscars predictions 2022: What will win at Sunday’s Academy Awards

The red carpet is being rolled out, the big cheeses of Tinseltown have ordered their couture, and the spotlights and cameras are ready to fire up again. After last year’s socially-distanced and, it has to be said, fairly weird Academy Awards, the Oscars are officially back, baby. No more train station concourses, no more Zoom acceptance speeches and no more random twerking. Actually, let’s keep the twerking.
ENTERTAINMENT
TODAY.com

Kelly Clarkson puts her own spin on 'Footloose'

Pop star and TV host Kelly Clarkson put her own spin on the classic Kenny Loggins song "Footloose" in an episode of her eponymous talk show that aired on Friday. Every episode of the singer's show features a "Kellyoke" segment with a song cover, backed by her house band, Y'all. In her Friday rendition, she stood on stage with a mic stand, dressed in all black, alongside two backup singers.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy