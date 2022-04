I recently came across a very odd story about a Rooster named Mr. Chicken who defied the odds and survived a terrible fate, only to meet an even worse one in the end. The story goes that in December, 1996 a rooster was left outside in a snow storm. But luckily he was found by a local vet, Tim England, but its two feet were frozen to the point where they needed amputation. Tim named him "Mr. Chicken"; and had a physical therapist fashion a pair of acrylic legs and feet for the rooster that would fit his stumps, much like human prosthetics.

