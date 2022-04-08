Friday's Weather

A foggy, rainy St. Patrick’s Day will give way to sunny skies and temperatures soaring to around 70 degrees on Friday, the National Weather Service said. The National Weather Service issued a special weather announcement Thursday morning, stating fog was widespread across the southern half of the state with visibility down to less than a mile. In some areas, the weather statement said, visibility could be as low as a quarter of a mile in places with denser fog.

