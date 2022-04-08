Friday's Weather

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 3 days ago
Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Clear, with a low around 28. North northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10...

Stamford Advocate

After rainy St. Paddy’s Day, temperatures may reach 70 on Friday, weather service says

A foggy, rainy St. Patrick’s Day will give way to sunny skies and temperatures soaring to around 70 degrees on Friday, the National Weather Service said. The National Weather Service issued a special weather announcement Thursday morning, stating fog was widespread across the southern half of the state with visibility down to less than a mile. In some areas, the weather statement said, visibility could be as low as a quarter of a mile in places with denser fog.
Rutherford Source

Cloudy, Cooler, But Dry- Your Friday Weather

Your Friday could be worse. We are watching for the chance of patchy frost this weekend. Watch for tomorrow morning’s weather for details on that. But, as for today, could be better, could be worse. Bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here. Live Local...
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

