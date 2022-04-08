At The Movies: ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2,’ ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’

Click here to read the full article. Jackie Chan couldn’t be “Everywhere All at Once,” so it seems. SXSW hit “Everything Everywhere All at Once” was originally conceived as a vehicle for martial arts icon Chan, according to directing duo Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan (aka Daniels) via The Hollywood Reporter. Yet the duo eventually decided to cast Michelle Yeoh in the lead role as a person who grapples with the ripple effects of (multiple) twisted multiverses while being audited by the IRS. “At first we were like, ‘Action movie, going to star a dude,'” Scheinert said. But, Kwan added, “We were having...

MOVIES ・ 27 DAYS AGO