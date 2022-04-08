ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

At The Movies: ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2,’ ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’

By Vinnie Penn
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConn. (WTNH) — What’s stopping in theaters this week?. So, there’s ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’ opening, which is cool. The first was a surprise hit during the pandemic, with Jim Carrey chewing up scenery as...

Everything Everywhere All at Once review: Michelle Yeoh surfs the multiverse

A movie that's title, helpfully, is also pretty much its logline, Everything Everywhere All At Once (in theaters March 25) nearly explodes with its own ideas — a chaotic full-tilt multiverse of hot dog hands and flying Pomeranians rooted (just barely) in a super human performance by Michelle Yeoh.
Michelle Yeoh’s Role in ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Was Originally Written for Jackie Chan

Click here to read the full article. Jackie Chan couldn’t be “Everywhere All at Once,” so it seems. SXSW hit “Everything Everywhere All at Once” was originally conceived as a vehicle for martial arts icon Chan, according to directing duo Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan (aka Daniels) via The Hollywood Reporter. Yet the duo eventually decided to cast Michelle Yeoh in the lead role as a person who grapples with the ripple effects of (multiple) twisted multiverses while being audited by the IRS. “At first we were like, ‘Action movie, going to star a dude,'” Scheinert said. But, Kwan added, “We were having...
Kim Kardashian on Her Relationship with Pete Davidson: 'The Last Thing That I Was Really Planning on'

Kim Kardashian said she did not expect to be in a relationship with Pete Davidson after her marriage to Kanye West crumbled. "I think that, you know, sometimes things happen when you just least expect it. It was the last thing that I was really planning on," Kardashian, 41, told Hoda Kotb on the recent episode of the Making Space podcast, which was released on Monday.
Taylor Swift
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jim Carrey
Michelle Yeoh
Morbius sets unwanted record at the box office

Morbius has become the new owner of an unwanted box office record. Introducing Jared Leto's living vampire to Sony's Spider-Man Universe, Morbius was panned by critics upon its release, putting thoughts of a sequel or any future character expansion into doubt. To compound the situation, Forbes reports that Morbius earned...
