Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was left to rue a missed opportunity as he feels their 2-2 draw with Liverpool has left their rivals still “alive” in the title race.City were twice pegged back at the Etihad Stadium after goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus were cancelled out by Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane.It means there remains only a point between the pair at the top of the table with seven matches remaining, with City having the advantage in terms of the lead and their fixture list.But Guardiola admits they had a chance to put the race to...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO