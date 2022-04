Embattled Tigers coach Michael Maguire has reportedly made a huge change to his side by taking the playmaking duties away from Luke Brooks and giving them to Jackson Hastings. Wests are the only winless side in the NRL in 2022 and turned in a shocking performance as they went down 30-4 to Cronulla on Sunday, increasing the pressure on Maguire and Brooks, who has been harshly criticised for his poor form so far this year.

RUGBY ・ 17 MINUTES AGO