Pedestrian is fatally struck by police van in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (AP) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a police van in Brooklyn, authorities said Friday.

The 53-year-old man was standing in the center median of Eastern Parkway when he was hit by a police van transporting prisoners just after 8 p.m. Thursday, a police spokesperson said.

The man was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was not immediately released.

No one inside the van was injured. The crash is under investigation.